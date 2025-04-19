Over 2M Citizens Trapped in Gaza Amid Humanitarian Breakdown

By Staff, Agencies

More than two million people remain trapped inside the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said Thursday, warning of a deepening humanitarian crisis amid relentless "Israeli" assaults and an "Israeli" blockade that has halted aid deliveries since early March.

“Ongoing hostilities and dwindling aid supplies have driven up stress levels — especially among children — with mental health needs growing by the day,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA], according to Anadolu.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has escalated sharply since "Israel" imposed a full blockade on cargo, including life-saving assistance, on March 2. Dujarric warned that current aid levels are critically low, further threatening public health and civilian survival.

The blockade has severely impacted essential infrastructure. “The water sector has been heavily damaged,” Dujarric noted, adding that nearly 90% of Gaza’s water assets have been affected by the ongoing war.

With children bearing the brunt of forced displacement, massacres, and resource shortages, the UN has reported a sharp increase in mental health needs across the enclave. Stress levels have surged in tandem with the deteriorating living conditions, compounding the crisis.

Dujarric reiterated the UN's position on international law, “We reiterate that ‘Israel’, as the occupying power, has clear obligations under international law, which include ensuring food, medical supplies, and public health services are available, and facilitating humanitarian relief when these are not otherwise supplied.”

In addition to the worsening situation in Gaza, the UN also highlighted ongoing displacement in the occupied West Bank. Thousands of residents in northern areas have been forced to flee due to continued “Israeli” aggression and remain unable to return to their homes.

In a statement released Thursday, OCHA said that most of the newly displaced individuals had already been forced to flee multiple times prior to the temporary ceasefire that began on January 19. The pattern of repeated displacement has significantly intensified the suffering of civilians and stretched Gaza’s fragile humanitarian infrastructure to the breaking point.

OCHA also condemned the severe limitations on humanitarian access, noting that on the day of its report, "Israel" only facilitated two out of six planned aid missions. “’Israel’ rejected four other missions, including one intended to bring fuel from Rafah,” the agency said, without disclosing further details.

The agency emphasized that consistent restrictions on humanitarian deliveries—ranging from food and fuel to shelter and medical supplies—have pushed Gaza further into crisis.