Hezbollah Denies An-Nahar Fabrications: Sayyed Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed Continues His Leadership Duties  

folder_openLebanon access_time 14 hours ago
Statement issued by Hezbollah Media Relations:

Hezbollah Media Relations categorically denies every detail published in An-Nahar newspaper in April 18, 2025, regarding the head of Hezbollah Political Council, His Eminence Sayyed Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed.

We affirm that what was published is a mere fabrication and fantasy. It has nothing to do with reality, and seeks to undermine Hezbollah and its leadership.

In this regard, we affirm that head of Hezbollah Political Council, Sayyed Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed, has not halted carrying out his leadership duties and following up on organizational and political affairs.

We call on the media in general, and An-Nahar newspaper in particular, to exercise accuracy and objectivity in conveying information, and to consult the concerned sides.

Israel Hezbollah ibrahim assayed

