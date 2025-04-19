IRGC Kills Ringleader of Jaish al-Adl Terror Group Behind Deadly Attacks in SE Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces have delivered a blow to the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group during an anti-terrorism military operation in Sistan and Baluchestan province, killing a ringleader of the group.

The operation, carried out by servicemen from the IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base, was based on intelligence provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran Police Intelligence Organization and support from local residents.

It took place in the Kurin District on Friday and was part of the ongoing “Martyrs of Security” campaign, which has been active in recent months.

As a result, a high-profile leader of Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, identified as Wali Muhammad Shahbakhsh, was eliminated. He was wanted for a series of terrorist attacks carried out in the region last year.

IRGC Ground Force servicemen confiscated a cache of weapons and munitions in this operation.

Es'haq Mokhtari, a member of Iran’s volunteer Basij forces, was also shot and killed during the heavy exchange of gunfire with Jaish al-Adl terrorists.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed several terrorist attacks targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years.

Terrorist groups carrying out attacks against Iranian interests in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country are believed to be linked to foreign intelligence services.

On October 26 last year, ten members of Iran's law enforcement forces were killed in a terrorist attack in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County in the province.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assault, which was one of the deadliest in the province in recent months.

The group has carried out numerous terrorist attacks in Iran, primarily in Sistan and Baluchestan. Its tactics include the abduction of border guards as well as targeting civilians and police stations within the province to incite chaos and disorder.