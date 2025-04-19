Undeterred by Intense US Aggression, Yemenis Reaffirm Support for Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Provinces across Yemen—including Saada, Raymah, and Marib—witnessed mass rallies on Friday in solidarity with the Palestinian people, under the slogan “Steadfast with Gaza in the Face of US-'Israeli' Escalation.”

The large-scale morning demonstrations were held in more than 100 main and secondary squares in the cities and districts of Saada, Raymah, Marib, and other provinces, expressing support for the people of Gaza.

A nationwide march is planned with a million-person turnout in Sanaa's Sabeen Square, followed by demonstrations in over 400 cities and provinces.

These marches aim to support the Palestinian people and back the operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces in solidarity with Gaza.

In Saada province, in northern Yemen, the Committee to Support Al-Aqsa designated 35 locations for the million-person marches, while 88 squares were designated in Raymah province, west of Sanaa.

Earlier today, the "Israeli" military claimed that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen after sirens were activated.

"Israeli" media reported that sirens sounded in central "Israel" and occupied al-Quds following the missile launch from Yemen.

An "Israeli" media outlet reported that a fire broke out near "Beit Shemesh" as a result of the Yemeni missile strike.

The reports confirmed that several "Israelis" were injured while heading to shelters, and cases of panic-induced trauma were also recorded.

The missile fire from Yemen came a couple of hours after intense US airstrikes targeted late Thursday the port of Ras Isa in the Yemeni city of Hodeidah.