Deputy Chief of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Sheikh Ali Daamoush: “Israel” is a Threat to Lebanon, Region

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Sheikh Ali Daamoush, Deputy Chief of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, stressed that “Israel” is a virulent threat to Lebanon and the broader region, along with the United States, which he described as a full accomplice in the crimes committed by the Zionist entity in Lebanon, Palestine, and beyond.



He stated during his Friday sermon that the United States’ primary objective in Lebanon is to protect “Israel,” enable it to assert its dominance and achieve its goals, and use it as a tool to pressure and subdue anyone who opposes American hegemony in the region.

“Israel” is violating the ceasefire agreement and attacking the Lebanese people under full American cover, in order to pressure Lebanon into submitting to its demands. These demands are clear: disarming the resistance and stripping Lebanon of its sources of strength, Sheikh Daamoush said.



He also pointed out that anyone calling for the disarmament of the resistance before addressing the “Israeli” aggression and countering its threats is serving the enemy’s demands and aligning with it, whether intentionally or unintentionally.

He argued that discussing the disarmament of the resistance at this time conflicts with Lebanon’s interests and weakens its position and strength, given the ongoing “Israeli” occupation and continuous aggression.



Sheikh Daamoush emphasized that the issue of disarmament is not on the table; the matter at hand is the enemy’s withdrawal, the release of prisoners, and the cessation of aggressions, after which the discussion of a defensive strategy will take place at the appropriate time.

He stressed that the immediate priority is not the issue of weapons, but rather halting the aggression, ending the occupation, freeing captives, rebuilding the country, implementing necessary reforms, and strengthening state institutions to fulfill their duties toward the citizens. He also highlighted that no issue should be postponed or tied to conditions from any side. He further stated that Hezbollah will actively collaborate with the government and parliament to achieve these essential goals.



Sheikh Daamoush also asserted that if the aim of the political and media campaign against the resistance’s weapons is to intimidate Hezbollah and its supporters into yielding to the enemy’s demands, then those efforts are in vain. Hezbollah, he said, will not be shaken by pressure or psychological warfare. The resistance and its community, who have borne the brunt of sacrifice, are neither weak nor vulnerable. They remain steadfast, unbroken, and firmly committed to defending their land, sovereignty, and the principles that give them strength.



He concluded by saying that rather than placing pressure on Lebanon and calling for the disarmament of the resistance, efforts should be focused on holding “Israel” accountable, demanding that it abide by existing agreements and cease its aggression. He argued that it is the duty of the Lebanese government to reject any debate over disarmament while the country remains under threat, and to actively pursue all avenues to compel “Israel” to comply with its obligations, in order to protect its citizens and preserve national sovereignty.