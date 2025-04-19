- Home
Trump Orders Gaza-Linked Social Media Checks for Visas
By Staff, Agencies
The Trump administration reportedly directed a social media screening for all US visa applicants who have visited the Gaza Strip on or after January 1, 2007, according to Reuters. This directive, which aims to strengthen security checks for foreign travelers, was revealed in an internal State Department cable.
The order mandates social media vetting for both immigrant and non-immigrant visa applicants, including NGOs and those with official or diplomatic roles in Gaza.
The administration used the 1952 law to justify its actions, allowing the deportation of immigrants deemed harmful to US foreign policy by the Secretary of State.
The cable mandates submission of a Security Advisory Opinion (SAO) if social media results reveal potential security issues, requiring interagency investigation.
The statement emphasizes the continuous monitoring and security vetting of visa applicants, from application to visa adjudication, to ensure their eligibility for travel to the United States.
US immigration authorities have been known to employ tactics, such as creating fake social media profiles to monitor and investigate individuals.
For instance, in 2019, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was reported to have created fake profiles resembling university affiliations to investigate foreign students suspected of immigration fraud, as reported by The Guardian.
