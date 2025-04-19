- Home
Iran: World Must Hold ’Israel’ Accountable for Mass Murder, Targeting Children
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has called on the international community to quit turning a blind eye to Palestine and hold the "Israeli" entity accountable for its crimes, including the killing of children, in Gaza.
“This is not medieval history. This is not the Dark Ages. It has been happening for consecutive days over the past 2 years,” Baghaei said, warning about the apathy towards the massacre and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian nation.
He referred to a report from the UN Children’s Fund in Palestine on the ongoing genocide, pointing to the severity of the situation amid an inadequate will to put an end to the occupiers’ atrocities.
“A spokesperson for the UN confirms: ‘Since the beginning of the Gaza war, an average of 27 children have been killed each day,’” Baghaei said.
The occupation's forces have killed some 19,000 children, including 274 newborn babies and 876 infants below the age of one year, in Gaza since October 2023, Hamas said in a statement last week.
Baghaei condemned "Israeli" entity's unabated killings despite UN condemnations, ICC evidence, and ICJ orders to prevent and punish incitement to genocide.
"The 'Israeli' entity must be held accountable for the brutal bombardment and starvation of children, which are considered war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide under international law," he stated.
