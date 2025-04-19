Agreement Within Reach if US Makes no Unreasonable, Unrealistic Demands: Iran FM

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says an agreement with the United States is possible as long as Washington does not put forward "unrealistic" demands.

Araghchi made the remark in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow on Friday, a day ahead of a second round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, which is scheduled to be held in the Italian capital, Rome.

“We will only negotiate over the nuclear issue and other topics will not be included in these negotiations,” he said.

“I believe there is a possibility of reaching an agreement if they [Americans] demonstrate seriousness of intent and make no unrealistic and unreasonable demands,” he added.

The top Iranian diplomat cited Washington’s threats and its so-called maximum pressure policy as Iran’s reasons for holding indirect talks with the US.

He, however, emphasized, “The path of diplomacy is open. Indirect talks are not complicated and can lead to an agreement.”

He said Tehran spotted a certain level of the United States' seriousness during the first round of talks in the Omani capital Muscat on April 12.

The Iranian foreign minister cast serious doubt over US intentions following Washington’s contradictory positions.

He once again voiced Tehran’s full readiness to find a peaceful solution to its peaceful nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow earlier on Friday, Araghchi said Tehran will assess and decide on the path ahead of negotiations based on the approach of the United States in the second stage of indirect talks in Rome.

Araghchi and Steve Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy for Middle East affairs, led the first round of indirect talks in Muscat. Both sides described the talks as positive and constructive.

In his first term, President Trump exited the Iran nuclear agreement and initiated a strong campaign against the country.

After his second term began, Trump reinstated the policy but later indicated openness to renegotiating the 2015 JCPOA deal.

On March 12, Trump sent a letter to Iran’s leadership, asking for negotiations to reach a new deal and threatening military action if Tehran refused.

Iran has ruled out direct negotiations with the US under pressure and threats, but said indirect talks remain an option.