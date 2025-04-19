Sheikh Qassem: Don’t Think of Disarming Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Not to Achieve Its Goals

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, delivered a powerful speech tackling the defense strategy and the latest developments on the Lebanese and regional arenas.

Emphasizing the role of the Resistance, Sheikh Qassem stressed that whoever thinks of disarming Hezbollah or the resistance “must remove this idea from his dictionary”.

“We will focus our discussion on the resistance and defensive strategy”, he declared.

Sheikh Qassem announced that Hezbollah believes in resistance for two reasons: the first is faith that the land must be liberated, and the second is a national one, “the advantage of the resistance in Lebanon is that it has achieved great and influential accomplishments over 40 years.”

“The resistance was able to stop ‘Israel’ on the southern border and prevent it from achieving its goals, and the resistance fighters scored a legendary steadfastness,” he emphasized, pointing out that “the occupation would not have left if there were no resistance.”

In parallel, Sheikh Qassem underscored that “Israel” was unable to occupy, achieve its goals and end the resistance.

“The Resistance is not to be told that you paid a lot and sacrificed many martyrs, it was able, despite this major attack by “Israel”, the US, and the world, to stop the occupation on the southern border,” His Eminence clarified.

Hezbollah’s Secretary General indicated that “Israel” is expansionist and wants to nullify Lebanon's power, and that the whole world today says that Hezbollah and the Lebanese state adhered to the 1701 agreement, while “Israel” did not.

According to the Resistance Leader, the Lebanese state “can stand before the entire world and say that it has fully committed to the agreement”.

He further added that Hezbollah is giving diplomacy a chance, an opportunity that is not open, thus there is no longer an excuse for “Israel” after the agreement, noting that the occupation enemy has violated the ceasefire 2700 times.

“Isn't the indirect agreement supposed to be the end of the ‘Israeli’ aggression phase? Are you asking us to reach a deficit that would allow ‘Israel’ to invade all of Lebanon?”, he wondered, assuring that “This will not happen. Those who think we are weak are delusional.”

He also confirmed that as long as the resistance exists, along with the national army and the people, “Israel” cannot achieve its goals.

Moreover, Sheikh Qassem underscored that ‘Israel’ wants to occupy the largest part of Lebanon to annex it to occupied Palestine and to establish settlements on Lebanese land.

“It also wants to use Lebanon to settle Palestinians,” Sheikh Qassem warned.

In addition, His Eminence stressed that Hezbollah has many options and is not afraid of anything, and long as the resistance exists and will remain, along with the army that rejects the occupation, the people who sacrificed, the resistance will remain present in the field.

“We do not build on losses and gains, but on stances, and our stance is resistance,” he said.

Sheikh Qassem pointed out that the main problem in Lebanon is not the resistance's weapons, but the expulsion of the “Israeli” occupation, stressing that “the resistance weapon is exclusively linked to confronting the ‘Israeli’ enemy.”

His Eminence affirmed that the Resistance confronts the occupation with the strength of its position, national unity, building the army, and its readiness, adding that “nothing will make it surrender, not even the threats of America and ‘Israel’ will.”

Addressing those calling for disarmament of the resistance by force, he said, “this is a free service to the ‘Israeli’ enemy and this is a sedition that will not happen. We will not allow anyone to disarm the resistance. these weapons are a pillar of the resistance and have given life and freedom to our people, liberated our homeland, and protected its sovereignty.”

According to him, the text of the ceasefire agreement stipulates that its implementation is limited to the area, South of Litani River.

Sheikh Qassem reiterated allegiance to the vow of the master of the nation’s martyrs, His Eminence, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, regarding defending the Resistance.

His Eminence recalled that the UN Resolution 1701 imposes on the “Israeli” enemy to withdraw from all the Lebanese territories and stop its aggression, urging the Lebanese sides: “Let's first see ‘Israel's’ commitment to the agreement and then we can talk.”

Sheikh Qassem pointed out the basic rules that must govern any dialogue, the first of which is protecting Lebanon’s sovereignty, liberating its land, and stopping all forms of aggression against it.

The second rule in any dialogue is to invest the strength of the resistance and its weapons in any defensive strategy.

“When we are called to dialogue, we will be ready, but not under pressure from the occupation and its aggression,” he said, adding that Hezbollah does not talk about its defense strategy in the media, but rather when the table is convened.

Sheikh Qassem reiterated that Hezbollah has fully fulfilled its part of the agreement, yet “Israel” and the state must fulfill their parts.

He called on the government to put the reconstruction issue on its agenda and develop a plan for it, in fulfillment of its duty, confirming that Hezbollah is to help in implementing the President's commitment, and there has been an exchange of messages between both partied.

“Put pressure on the Americans, stand firm, and we are with you”, he called on the state.

Regarding the municipal elections Sheikh Qassem stressed that Hezbollah wants the municipal elections to take place on time, and he encourages everything that builds the country, and will definitely run in the elections in full understanding and coordination with the Amal Movement, the families and clans in the villages, as well as the existing parties.

He further noted that the discordant voices that falsely and aggressively accuse the Vice President of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council and the Council must be tried.

His Eminence asserted that discussing the defense strategy requires benefiting from all the national strengths, away from any ‘Israeli’ aggression or pressure, calling on the government to put the issue of reconstruction on its agenda and develop a plan for it.

He further called on the Lebanese officials to reject the US dictates, vowing readiness to support any governmental decision to face the Zionist occupation militarily no matter what the cost.

He also noted Hezbollah wishes that the Iranian-US talks yield positive results, which is certainly in everyone's interest.

Finally, Sheikh Qassem hailed Yemen and the generous and sacrificing people standing against the US and ‘Israel’ in support for Gaza, greeting Head of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement His Eminence Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi.