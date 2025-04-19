US Launches 13 Airstrikes Near Sanaa as Civilian Toll Mounts in Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

The US military carried out 13 airstrikes in the early hours of Saturday targeting areas north of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, according to local media reports. Citing local sources, Saba news agency said the strikes included seven raids on the northern governorates of Saada and Al Jawf.

Four of the attacks hit Al Jawf’s Bart Al-Anan and Khab Washa’af districts, while three others struck locations in Saada. Six additional airstrikes targeted the Arhab district near Sanaa, with two hitting the Al-Samaa area.

This escalation followed Friday’s deadly US airstrikes on the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen, which caused the martyrdom of left at least 80 civilians and left 150 others wounded, according to the Hodeida Health Office. Officials described the attack as one of the deadliest carried out by US forces in the country.

The strikes come amid a large-scale US military campaign launched on March 15, aimed at supporting the “Israeli” entity and suppressing Yemeni solidarity operations with Palestinians.

US and UK forces have repeatedly bombed civilian areas across Yemen, including hospitals and government buildings, in an effort to halt Yemeni armed support for Gaza, where the “Israeli” regime has waged a genocidal war since October 2023.

Since November, Yemeni armed forces have targeted ships linked to the “Israeli” regime and attacked “Israeli”-occupied territories in the Red Sea and beyond.

Yemen’s government has vowed to continue these retaliatory operations until the brutal war on Gaza ends—a war that has already claimed the lives of more than 51,000 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children.