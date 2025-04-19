Another Violation: “Israeli” Drone Strike Martyrs Civilian on Aita Al-Shaab–Rmeish Road

By Staff, Agencies

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center, affiliated with the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, confirmed in a statement that “a strike carried out by the ‘Israeli’ enemy on a vehicle traveling along the Aita Al-Shaab–Rmeish road has resulted in the martyrdom of one individual.”

Earlier reports indicated that a citizen has been wounded after “Israeli” drone targeted a vehicle on the Jabal al-Mu’taq road between Rmeish and Aita Al-Shaab.

This deadly assault is part of the ongoing “Israeli” campaign of aggression against Lebanon, marked by near-daily violations that flagrantly breach Lebanese sovereignty.

The strike comes in clear defiance of the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024—a deal to which Lebanon, including the Islamic Resistance, has strictly adhered.

Hezbollah continues to operate in line with the Lebanese government’s commitments under the UN-brokered agreement, particularly in areas south of the Litani River, which are fully under the control of state institutions.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” entity persists in occupying Lebanese territory and escalating its attacks, undermining regional stability and threatening to drag the country into a broader conflict.

This latest incident underscores the urgent need for international accountability and protection of Lebanon’s territorial integrity in the face of persistent “Israeli” aggression.