Lebanese Army Chief Dismisses US Narrative: “Israel” Is the Aggressor, Hezbollah Is Cooperative

By Al-Ahed News

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal firmly rejected the narrative pushed by the US-backed political faction in Lebanon that accuses Hezbollah of obstructing the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

In a cabinet session held on April 17, 2025, Heikal presented a detailed summary of the arrangements related to the cessation of hostilities, affirming Lebanon’s and its army’s full commitment—unlike the repeated violations by the “Israeli” entity.

The army chief’s remarks directly undermined efforts to pit Hezbollah against the army, a tactic increasingly promoted by Washington’s allies to sow discord in the South. General Haykal’s briefing emphasized the following key points:

There is full cooperation on the ground from all forces, the local population, Hezbollah and every political party active in the villages south of the Litani River.

The Lebanese Army is carrying out all of its duties without facing any internal obstacles.

The only hindrance remains the presence of the “Israeli” enemy in certain occupied points, in addition to its ongoing violations, which have resulted in the martyrdom of Lebanese army personnel.

According to the figures presented by Haykal, since the ceasefire agreement came into effect:

“Israel” has committed 2,740 violations.

These violations have resulted in the martyrdom of 190 individuals and injury to 485 others, including Lebanese soldiers.

General Haykal’s statement not only highlights Hezbollah’s coordination with the state’s institutions but also exposes the double standards of the “Israeli” entity, which continues to breach Lebanese sovereignty with impunity while falsely accusing others of noncompliance.

The Army’s clear stance adds weight to the narrative that the real threat to Lebanon’s stability and ceasefire adherence lies in “Israel’s” persistent aggression—not in internal resistance groups that have, according to Haykal, shown cooperation and restraint.