Politico: Pentagon Faces Turmoil as War Secretary’s Top Aide Departs Amid Signal Leak Scandal

By Staff, Politico

Politico reports that Pentagon instability has intensified following the departure of Joe Kasper, chief of staff to War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

A senior administration official confirmed that Kasper will soon move to a new position within the agency, marking yet another shake-up in a week already marred by internal strife.

Earlier this week, senior adviser Dan Caldwell, Deputy Chief of Staff Darin Selnick, and Colin Carroll, who served as chief of staff to Deputy War Secretary Stephen Feinberg, were placed on administrative leave as part of an ongoing investigation into leaks. By Friday, all three were reportedly dismissed, according to sources familiar with the matter.

These latest developments come on the heels of multiple controversies that have plagued the Pentagon in recent months, including the fallout from Hegseth’s unauthorized sharing of sensitive information through Signal chats with other national security leaders, and a contentious visit by Elon Musk to the department.

While the dismissed advisers declined to comment, two sources said Carroll and Selnick intend to file lawsuits for wrongful termination. The Pentagon has not issued a public response.

Kasper, who is also departing, had previously requested a formal investigation in March into a series of leaks, which revealed operational plans concerning the Panama Canal, the deployment of a second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea, Musk’s visit and a reported suspension in intelligence collection related to Ukraine.

Some insiders have suggested that Kasper’s deteriorating relationship with the other advisers may have contributed to the internal discord. “Joe didn’t like those guys,” said one military official. “It was a personality clash.”

With Kasper’s departure, Hegseth is now left without a chief of staff, deputy chief of staff or senior adviser — a situation that many believe reflects poorly on his leadership. “There is a complete meltdown in the building,” one senior military official stated. “Pete Hegseth has surrounded himself with people who don’t have his interests at heart.”

This week’s upheaval follows a sweeping purge of top military brass in February, including the removal of former Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. C.Q. Brown and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti.

“There’s likely more chaos ahead,” warned another defense official. “People are afraid — no one feels their job is safe.”

A former Trump administration official noted that while Hegseth’s front office includes capable military staff, their ability to manage the dysfunction is limited by the sheer size and complexity of the department. “That kind of dysfunction compounds,” they said.

Democrats seized on the turmoil as further evidence of Hegseth’s unfitness for the role. Chris Meagher, who previously served as assistant War secretary for public affairs under the Biden administration, stated that Pete Hegseth lacked the leadership, experience, and qualifications to serve as War Secretary.

“The firing of American heroes over perceived disloyalty, the reckless handling of sensitive communications, and now the dismissal of key political staff confirm he’s not up to the task,” Meagher added.

The leadership vacuum raises questions about the Pentagon’s ability to effectively respond to crises, including ongoing US military operations in support of the “Israeli” entity.