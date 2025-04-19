Trump WH Launches COVID Website Blaming Lab Leak, Slamming Fauci, WHO, Biden

By Staff, Agencies

The Trump White House has unveiled a new COVID-19 website that revives the controversial lab-leak theory of the virus’s origin, placing blame on China and targeting Democratic figures and global institutions.

The website, launched Friday, alleges that the coronavirus originated from a Chinese lab and criticizes former President Joe Biden, former top health adviser Anthony Fauci, and the World Health Organization [WHO].

The platform also denounces public health measures implemented during the pandemic, such as social distancing, mask mandates and lockdowns, portraying them as unnecessary and damaging.

Early in his presidency, Trump initiated the US withdrawal from the WHO — the agency's largest funder at the time — and later stripped Fauci of government-provided security protection after suggesting he should arrange his own, following threats he received for leading the country’s COVID-19 response.

The CIA, in a statement issued in January, maintained that while a lab-origin scenario was “more likely,” the agency had only “low confidence” in that assessment and acknowledged that both natural and lab-based origins remained plausible.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities continue to reject the lab-leak theory, accusing Washington of politicizing the pandemic’s origin and stressing their cooperation in scientific investigations.