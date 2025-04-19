Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Iran’s FM in Rome: “Israel” Is the Only Barrier to a Nuclear-Free West Asia

Iran’s FM in Rome: “Israel” Is the Only Barrier to a Nuclear-Free West Asia
folder_openIran access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that “Israel” is the sole obstacle to achieving a nuclear weapons-free West Asia, accusing the occupying entity of spreading Iranophobia while simultaneously committing genocide in the region.

The statement came during Araghchi’s meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome, ahead of the second round of indirect Iran–US negotiations, mediated by Oman at its embassy in the Italian capital.

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s dedication to diplomacy, calling for all sides to seize the opportunity for a “logical and reasonable understanding” that would acknowledge Iran’s legitimate rights and lead to the lifting of “unjust and illegal sanctions.”

He emphasized Iran’s peaceful nuclear stance, reiterating its categorical rejection of weapons of mass destruction based on national principles and religious doctrine.

The Iranian diplomat also extended Easter greetings to the Italian people and expressed appreciation for Italy’s role in facilitating the diplomatic process.

Tajani welcomed the Iranian delegation and underscored Italy’s interest in strengthening bilateral ties, stressing the value of hosting the indirect talks and Rome’s willingness to support progress.

Araghchi arrived in Rome earlier Saturday to discuss Tehran’s civilian nuclear program and efforts to end Washington’s unlawful sanctions.

While Iran has dismissed the idea of direct talks with the US under threats or coercion, it has maintained openness to indirect engagement.

Israel Iran italy Oman UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s FM in Rome: “Israel” Is the Only Barrier to a Nuclear-Free West Asia

Iran’s FM in Rome: “Israel” Is the Only Barrier to a Nuclear-Free West Asia

10 hours ago
Iran: World Must Hold ’Israel’ Accountable for Mass Murder, Targeting Children

Iran: World Must Hold ’Israel’ Accountable for Mass Murder, Targeting Children

one day ago
IRGC Kills Ringleader of Jaish al-Adl Terror Group Behind Deadly Attacks in SE Iran

IRGC Kills Ringleader of Jaish al-Adl Terror Group Behind Deadly Attacks in SE Iran

one day ago
Pezeshkian on Army Day: Our Forces Ready

Pezeshkian on Army Day: Our Forces Ready

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 19-04-2025 Hour: 02:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot