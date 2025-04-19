Iran’s FM in Rome: “Israel” Is the Only Barrier to a Nuclear-Free West Asia

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that “Israel” is the sole obstacle to achieving a nuclear weapons-free West Asia, accusing the occupying entity of spreading Iranophobia while simultaneously committing genocide in the region.

The statement came during Araghchi’s meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome, ahead of the second round of indirect Iran–US negotiations, mediated by Oman at its embassy in the Italian capital.

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s dedication to diplomacy, calling for all sides to seize the opportunity for a “logical and reasonable understanding” that would acknowledge Iran’s legitimate rights and lead to the lifting of “unjust and illegal sanctions.”

He emphasized Iran’s peaceful nuclear stance, reiterating its categorical rejection of weapons of mass destruction based on national principles and religious doctrine.

The Iranian diplomat also extended Easter greetings to the Italian people and expressed appreciation for Italy’s role in facilitating the diplomatic process.

Tajani welcomed the Iranian delegation and underscored Italy’s interest in strengthening bilateral ties, stressing the value of hosting the indirect talks and Rome’s willingness to support progress.

Araghchi arrived in Rome earlier Saturday to discuss Tehran’s civilian nuclear program and efforts to end Washington’s unlawful sanctions.

While Iran has dismissed the idea of direct talks with the US under threats or coercion, it has maintained openness to indirect engagement.