’Israel’ Bombings Martyr Over 70 Palestinians Across Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Since Friday morning, “Israeli” airstrikes have caused the martyrdom of at least 70 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, with casualty numbers expected to rise as attacks persist throughout the besieged enclave.

More than half of the reported deaths occurred in Gaza City and northern Gaza, though airstrikes also ravaged southern areas, including Khan Younis and Rafah.

A single strike on a home in Khan Younis murdered an entire family of 10. In the as-Saftawi neighborhood of northern Gaza, an airstrike claimed the lives of at least four people, including two children.

Despite the ongoing violence, Palestinian Christians in Gaza gathered peacefully to mark Easter.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, “Israeli” forces and settlers launched assaults on Palestinians in Biddya, Salfit governorate, wounding at least one person, according to the Palestine Red Crescent. In another incident, dozens of settlers—escorted by “Israeli” soldiers—stormed Jabal al-Urma in Beita, Nablus governorate.

The latest escalation follows weeks of intensified bombardment by the “Israeli” military, which has leveled neighborhoods and martyred hundreds of civilians.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, “Israel’s” war on Gaza—launched on October 7, 2023—has caused the martyrdom of at least 51,065 Palestinians and wounded over 116,505.

Despite failing to achieve its declared military objectives, the “Israeli” entity resumed attacks on March 18 after previously accepting Hamas' ceasefire terms on January 19. The renewed airstrikes have continued to inflict mass casualties and destruction across the Gaza Strip.