US Delivers Over 90k Tons of Weapons to ’Israel’ Amid Ongoing Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

The US has delivered its 800th arms shipment to "Israel" since the beginning of the war on Gaza, totaling more than 90,000 tons of military equipment, according to "Israeli" officials.

On Wednesday morning, the 800th aircraft involved in what "Israel’s" War Ministry described as a “comprehensive military equipment and weapons airlift operation” landed in the occupied territories. This large-scale operation began immediately after "Israel" launched its military campaign in Gaza.

The shipments have included munitions, armored vehicles, personal protective gear, and medical supplies. "Israeli" officials have referred to these continuous US air and sea arms deliveries as “a significant component” in sustaining the war effort, which entered its 600th day on Tuesday.

Over the past 19 months, the US has approved nearly $30 billion in arms sales to "Israel", with $10.4 billion of that approved in just February and March. Research from Brown University’s Costs of War project estimates that from October 2023 to September 2024, the US provided $22.76 billion in military aid to "Israel", fueling its ongoing war in Gaza.

The US State Department has invoked emergency authorities to expedite weapons transfers to "Israel". In a recent move, the US Senate overwhelmingly rejected two measures that sought to halt these arms transfers.

Currently, the US remains the primary supplier of munitions used in the Gaza war, with Germany and Italy following behind.

According to the Gaza health ministry, at least 54,000 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children — have been martyred since October 7, 2023. Over 123,000 people have been wounded in what has been described as a brutal onslaught. Local officials report that 65% of those killed are women, children and the elderly, and that more than 2,180 Palestinian family units have been completely wiped out.

The International Criminal Court [ICC] issued arrest warrants in November for "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza. Additionally, "Israel" is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice [ICJ] over its actions in the besieged Palestinian enclave.