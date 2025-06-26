President Pezeshkian Praises Oman’s Role in Iran–US Talks, Pushes for Stronger Ties

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has commended Oman for its “active and constructive” role in facilitating indirect negotiations between Iran and the US, expressing hope that these efforts will yield positive results.

His remarks came during a meeting with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Muscat on Tuesday.

Highlighting Oman’s strategic role in Iran’s foreign policy, Pezeshkian affirmed Tehran’s full trust in Muscat, stressing that this mutual confidence places a joint responsibility on both nations to deepen bilateral ties.

“We are ready to do whatever is within our capability for the dignity and greatness of Muslims,” he said, noting that both countries have valuable capacities that can benefit one another and the broader region.

The Iranian president said Tehran is keen to boost cooperation with Oman across all sectors, particularly in financial, scientific, educational, technological and medical fields.

“Although oil and gas are divine blessings, they are not limitless,” he said, encouraging traders and industrialists from both countries to adopt a forward-looking economic approach to benefit future generations.

Pezeshkian also underscored the importance of easing trade barriers and enhancing collaboration in the defense and security sectors. He expressed appreciation for Oman’s clear and principled support of the Palestinian cause, emphasizing unity among Muslim nations as a shield against external domination.

Sultan Haitham welcomed stronger ties, echoing the need to open up avenues for economic cooperation.

“The relations between Iranian and Omani ports must be developed, and the rail capacity from northern to southern Iran is of great commercial importance to us,” he said.

He also highlighted the need for expanded cooperation in the energy sector.

Addressing the Iran–US talks, the Sultan reaffirmed Oman’s commitment to the negotiation process, clarifying that Muscat is acting solely out of goodwill, without pursuing personal interests. He praised Iran’s consistent support for the Palestinian people, calling it “valuable and worthy of appreciation.”

During the Iranian delegation’s two-day visit, the two sides signed 18 cooperation agreements spanning legal, economic, political, cultural, educational, health, defense, media, technology, energy and mining sectors.

The visit reflects a continued effort by both nations to enhance regional partnerships and coordinate on key diplomatic initiatives, including indirect engagement between Tehran and Washington.