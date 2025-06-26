’Israeli’ Drone Strike Martyrs One in Southern Lebanon Amid Ongoing Ceasefire Violations

By Staff, Agencies

In another blatant violation of the fragile ceasefire between Lebanon and the "Israeli" entity, a drone strike carried out by "Israel" in southern Lebanon has caused the martyrdom of one person.

The attack occurred late Tuesday in the village of Yater, located in the Bint Jbeil district of Nabatieh province.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, via its Public Health Emergency Operations Center, confirmed that a guided missile fired from an "Israeli" drone struck a motorcycle traveling along a village road. A Lebanese security source, speaking anonymously, identified the martyr as Nabil Balaghi.

Earlier the same day, the Lebanese army reported the discovery and dismantling of an "Israeli" espionage device and two earthen berms illegally constructed by "Israeli" forces near the border.

The military statement detailed that during engineering survey operations in southern Lebanon, a specialized unit found an enemy surveillance device hidden and fitted with a camera near the village of Blida in the Marjayoun district. The unit dismantled the equipment and also removed two berms constructed in the villages of Blida and Meiss Al-Jabal—both within Lebanese territory.

The army reiterated its ongoing cooperation with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL], especially as "Israel" continues to violate Lebanese sovereignty with military provocations and cross-border operations.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported a separate incursion involving "Israeli" forces and bulldozers, which entered the outskirts of Meiss Al-Jabal, erected an earthen berm, and encroached on Lebanese territory before retreating.

Despite a ceasefire extension announced by Lebanon on January 27, 2025—lasting until February 18—"Israel" has continued its cross-border assaults, including repeated airstrikes across southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, the "Israeli" regime still maintains military presence in five Lebanese border regions: Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh and Hammamis Hill. Beirut has condemned this continued occupation as a breach of both the ceasefire and the agreed-upon withdrawal timeline.

Lebanese officials have reaffirmed their commitment to defending national sovereignty and pledged to take “all necessary measures” to expel "Israeli" forces from occupied Lebanese lands.