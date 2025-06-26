Hamas Slams ’Israel’s’ Gaza Aid Plan as a ’Security Trap Disguised as Humanitarian Relief’

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has strongly denounced the so-called aid distribution mechanism imposed by the "Israeli" entity in Gaza, calling it a deceptive scheme that endangers civilian lives and undermines the integrity of international humanitarian efforts.

In a statement released Wednesday, Hamas described the scenes of starving Palestinians rushing to designated aid points as clear evidence that the plan has failed and revealed its true purpose.

“The plan has become a trap,” the statement declared, “meant not to alleviate suffering but to enforce security control over Gaza under the guise of humanitarian aid.”

Hamas accused "Israel" of manipulating aid to impose domination, with distribution centers used to lure desperate civilians—some of whom came under live fire. The group referred to these so-called centers, set up in what the entity calls "buffer zones," as militarized corridors “booby-trapped” to degrade dignity and control the population through hunger.

The statement condemned the mechanism for bypassing the United Nations and sidelining established international agencies, arguing it was part of "Israel's" broader political and military agenda, not a genuine humanitarian initiative. Hamas described the practice as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

Hamas called on the global community, the United Nations, and Arab and Islamic countries to act urgently, demanding the reopening of Gaza’s official border crossings to allow aid through legitimate UN-affiliated channels.

This warning followed disturbing video footage from Rafah, in southern Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians were seen rushing a “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation [GHF]” distribution center amid severe hunger and siege conditions.

The Gaza Media Office blamed the incident on "Israel’s" deliberate strategy of “weaponizing starvation,” saying the footage exposed the entity's systematic use of siege, bombing and deprivation.

The GHF, a Geneva-based organization backed by both the US and "Israel", was created as a substitute for established UN aid mechanisms. However, it has faced widespread rejection from major humanitarian groups, who have refused to cooperate, citing violations of international principles and accusing the foundation of using aid as a tool for political control.

Eyewitness Ahmed Abu Taha described the chaos that unfolded when crowds stormed the Rafah compound. “We heard gunfire. ‘Israeli’ drones were flying overhead. It was chaos… people were panicked,” he recounted.

Several Palestinians were injured by live fire in what Gaza officials described as the collapse of the so-called humanitarian channel "Israel" claims to offer. These developments come as the entity has escalated its long-standing siege into a near-total blockade, pushing Gaza's already dire humanitarian situation to catastrophic levels.