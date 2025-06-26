Iran, Oman Deepen Bilateral Ties with 18 Cooperation Agreements During Pezeshkian’s Visit

By Staff, Agencies

During a two-day official visit to Muscat, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Omani officials signed 18 memoranda of understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

The agreements, finalized on the sidelines of the Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee on Tuesday, span legal, political, economic, cultural, educational, health, defense, media, technology, energy and mining sectors.

Underscoring the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations, both sides also unveiled a joint commemorative postage stamp.

President Pezeshkian, who arrived in Muscat at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, was welcomed with an official ceremony at Muscat International Airport. He later held bilateral talks with the Sultan and participated in a joint meeting with senior officials from both countries.

Pezeshkian commended Oman’s constructive role in facilitating indirect negotiations between Iran and the US, expressing Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation in all fields. He emphasized the shared capacities of Iran and Oman, noting that these resources should be directed toward mutual development and the broader progress of regional nations.

“We are ready to do whatever is within our capability for the dignity and greatness of Muslims,” Pezeshkian stated. “Each of us has capacities that can be employed for the well-being and progress of one another and of other nations in the region.”

Sultan Haitham echoed this sentiment, stating that economic cooperation could take a significant leap forward if both sides continue to open avenues for business. He stressed the importance of enhancing ties between Iranian and Omani ports and underlined the commercial value of Iran’s north-south railway corridor. He also called for greater efforts to expand joint work in the energy sector.

This visit marks President Pezeshkian’s tenth foreign trip since assuming office, signaling Iran’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with regional allies amid continued tensions with external powers, including “Israel.”