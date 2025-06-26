IRG Chief Warns US, ’Israel’ of Swift, Decisive Response to Any Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has issued a strong warning to the US and the "Israeli" entity, vowing a devastating response to any hostile action against the Islamic Republic.

“If our defensive power is allowed to unleash, the enemies will see the gates of hell open before them, and their interests will be set ablaze,” the IRG chief declared during a ceremony on Wednesday. He cautioned that Iranian forces remain alert and ready to retaliate immediately to any provocation. “Our hands are on the trigger. We are lying in wait. A single mistake will bring a response that will erase their past,” he warned.

The IRG commander also sent a clear message to US military leadership: “American commanders should know we are prepared for any scenario. This nation will never surrender to the political will of others.”

The warning comes shortly after similar remarks by Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Army, who on May 26 reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to deliver a crushing blow should "Israel" make another misstep. “The Zionist entity is too weak to threaten Iran’s grandeur,” Mousavi said. “At the same time, the Islamic Republic’s power presents a serious challenge to 'Israel' and its supporters.”

He added that even "Israeli" officials are aware of their vulnerability, but due to the recklessness of their leadership — whom he described as “foolish child-killers” — miscalculations remain likely. “If they are eager to receive another ‘True Promise,’ we are fully ready to deliver the appropriate blow,” he said.

The term “True Promise” refers to Iran’s major retaliatory operations last year — Operation True Promise I and II — carried out in response to "Israeli" aggression. The strikes involved hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, targeting sensitive "Israeli" military and intelligence installations with high precision.

Iranian military officials have since emphasized that the country only used a fraction of its full military capacity during those operations, leaving a clear message that far greater force could be unleashed if necessary.