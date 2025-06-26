“Israeli” Warplanes Bomb Sanaa Airport, Destroy Yemen’s Only Civilian Aircraft

By Staff, Agencies

In a fresh act of aggression, “Israel” has launched airstrikes targeting Yemen’s main airport in the capital, Sanaa, further escalating its attacks on the region.

The assault, carried out just a day after Ansarullah forces launched two ballistic missiles toward occupied Palestinian territories, struck the runway and destroyed Yemenia Airways’ last functioning civilian aircraft.

According to Al Masirah TV, four missiles struck the airport runway and hit the remaining Yemenia aircraft. The airstrikes dealt another blow to Sanaa International Airport, which had only recently resumed limited operations following previous “Israeli” attacks. The airport, primarily used by United Nations missions and humanitarian flights, now lies incapacitated once again.

“Israeli” War Minister Israel Katz openly boasted about the attack, saying, “This is a clear message and a continuation of our policy: whoever fires at the State of Israel will pay a heavy price.” He claimed the air force had destroyed “terror targets” and the last aircraft at the airport.

The strike came in retaliation for two ballistic missiles launched by Ansarullah a day earlier, which “Israeli” forces say were intercepted by air defenses.

Ansarullah has made it clear that their operations are part of ongoing solidarity efforts with the people of Gaza, as “Israel” continues its brutal war on the besieged Palestinian enclave since October 2023.

The attack on a civilian airport and the destruction of humanitarian infrastructure has drawn condemnation from rights advocates, who note that “Israel” is increasingly targeting not only resistance forces but also critical infrastructure that serves the Yemeni people.