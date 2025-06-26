Trump Demands $61B from Canada for ‘Golden Dome’ Missile Shield, Offers Statehood

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has stirred controversy by demanding that Canada pay $61 billion to join his proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense initiative—unless, he suggested, the country opts to become the 51st US state, in which case the price would be waived entirely.

The president, who returned to the White House in January, unveiled the "Golden Dome" shortly thereafter. He claimed the defense system could intercept missile threats from across the globe—even from space.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said Canada was keen on participating but emphasized, “It will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that discussions about the missile defense system are underway with Washington, though he made it clear that the Golden Dome is just one among several security collaborations under consideration. Carney refrained from disclosing any financial commitments and firmly rejected the idea of annexation.

The timing of Trump’s remarks coincided with a symbolic move from Ottawa: a throne speech by King Charles, Canada’s head of state, who reaffirmed the country’s sovereignty by declaring, “the true North is indeed strong and free.”

Tensions between the US and Canada have escalated since Trump’s return to office. Alongside aggressive rhetoric, Trump reimposed tariffs on Canadian products and repeatedly floated the notion of absorbing Canada into the US—a notion initially dismissed as satire but now taken more seriously in political circles.

Prime Minister Carney reiterated Canada's firm stance against any annexation plans. “Canada won’t be for sale ever,” he said following a recent White House meeting with Trump. “The opportunity lies in partnership, in what we can build together—not in absorption.”