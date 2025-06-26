Trump Warns Putin He’s ‘Playing with Fire’

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of heightening tensions in Ukraine and endangering global stability.

“What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire,” Trump declared over the weekend, hinting at his growing frustration with Moscow's continued aggression and lack of progress on peace.

This warning comes as Russia intensifies its military campaign against Ukraine, unleashing large-scale drone and missile strikes throughout the country. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky described the latest wave of over 900 projectiles as politically driven and lacking any genuine military rationale.

“Russian strikes are becoming increasingly brazen and large-scale every night,” Zelensky stated on Telegram. “This is not just war — it’s Putin’s political decision to destroy lives.”

Zelensky reiterated his call on the US and its allies to tighten sanctions against Moscow, insisting that only sustained international pressure can bring Russia to serious negotiations. “Putin must start respecting those he talks to,” he added. “Right now, he’s just playing games with diplomacy.”

In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused European leaders of blocking peace efforts for their own political survival. “If the war stops, their political careers will be over,” Lavrov asserted. “They’re putting personal interests above their people.”