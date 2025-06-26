Please Wait...

Mauritania Denies Reports of Hajj Plane Crash, Confirms All Pilgrims Safe

folder_openAfrica... access_time 29 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

Mauritanian authorities have officially denied false reports circulating on social media claiming that a Hajj flight carrying pilgrims from the country crashed into the Red Sea.

El Waly Taha, Director of Hajj at the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, clarified that all Mauritanian pilgrims have arrived safely in Saudi Arabia, with no incidents reported. The misinformation had claimed that a Mauritania Airways plane with 210–220 passengers had crashed, accompanied by a misleading image.

Mauritania Airlines confirmed that three scheduled outbound flights for the 2025 Hajj season, operated on May 23, 24, and 25, all successfully transported pilgrims to Mecca. “All three flights reached their desired destination safely,” the airline stated.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah reported that over one million pilgrims from across the globe have arrived in the Kingdom for the pilgrimage.

The Saudi Royal Court has announced that the key Hajj ritual, the Standing on the Plains of Arafat, will take place on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

mauritania HajjPilgrimage SaudiArabia

