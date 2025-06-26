Russia Warns Against Military Solution in South Sudan, Urges Political Dialogue

By Staff, Agencies

Moscow has cautioned that the deepening crisis in South Sudan cannot be resolved through military means, as violence continues to spiral into a severe humanitarian and political emergency.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the remarks during a briefing held Tuesday in Makhachkala, in the Republic of Dagestan, focusing on regional and international security.

Zakharova expressed grave concern over the sharp escalation in violence in recent months, citing a surge in civilian casualties and intensified armed clashes between government forces and opposition factions.

“Fighting cannot bring a solution to South Sudan’s problems,” she said, pointing to recent developments that have shattered the fragile peace established by the 2018 agreement.

Since early this year, the country has witnessed renewed ethnic-driven violence and the collapse of key provisions of the peace deal. Airstrikes and fighter jet raids have displaced more than 130,000 people, obstructed humanitarian aid, and disrupted critical trade routes with Ethiopia. The International Committee of the Red Cross reported that its medical teams have conducted over 1,000 surgeries on those injured in the conflict in less than three months.

Tensions have been further inflamed by the March arrest of First Vice President and opposition leader Riek Machar—an act his party says invalidates the 2018 peace accord meant to end the bloody five-year civil war that began in 2013.

South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, has struggled with instability ever since. Amid these challenges, Western governments, including the US and the UK, have advised their nationals to leave the country, warning of a possible return to all-out war.

Zakharova emphasized Russia’s backing for African-led mediation efforts and called on all South Sudanese parties to avoid further bloodshed and recommit to the 2018 peace framework. “We proceed from the fact that a forceful solution to this conflict is impossible,” she stressed, urging dialogue and restraint.