’Israel’s’ Gaza Aid Model is ’Distraction from Atrocities’: UNRWA
By Staff, Agencies
The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has strongly criticized the "Israeli"-backed aid distribution model in Gaza, calling it wasteful, chaotic, and a distraction from the ongoing atrocities in the besieged enclave.
Speaking at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Wednesday, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned the Gaza aid initiative led by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a project supported by "Israel" and the United States.
"The model of aid distribution proposed by 'Israel' does not align with core humanitarian principles," Lazzarini said.
Thousands of Palestinians rushed to an aid site in the southern city of Rafah on Tuesday, now under "Israeli" occupation, where the GHF had set up distribution.
The site, surrounded by fencing and overseen by "Israeli" personnel, was met with scenes of desperation as Palestinians pushed against barricades in search of food.
“We have seen yesterday the shocking images of hungry people pushing against fences, desperate for food. It was chaotic, undignified, and unsafe,” Lazzarini said, emphasizing that the aid process must be grounded in neutrality and independence from parties to the conflict.
“I believe it is a waste of resources and a distraction from atrocities,” he added, referring to the continued mass civilian casualties amid "Israel's" ongoing air and ground assault on the Gaza Strip.
