- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Finland to Withdraw from Ottawa Convention, Cites ’Security Concerns’
By Staff, Agencies
Finland has officially launched the process of withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personnel landmines.
The Finnish government submitted the proposal to parliament on Wednesday, following a political decision made in April amid growing concerns over Russia’s military posture.
The move marks a significant shift in Finland’s military policy.
Parliamentary approval, confirmation by President Alexander Stubb, and formal notification to the United Nations secretary-general are required for the withdrawal to take full effect.
Finland’s decision comes against the backdrop of increasing tensions with Russia.
The Nordic country now guards the longest land border within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) against Russia, more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) long.
The perceived concern of conflict with Russia has driven several NATO and EU member states to reconsider key arms control agreements.
Finland has a long history of conflict with Moscow and has emerged as one of the leading European suppliers of military assistance to Ukraine, which is now entering its fourth year of war against Russia.
Comments
- Related News