Sayyed al-Houthi: The Escalation of Aggression against Gaza Pushes Us Toward Escalation Against the ’Israeli’ Enemy.

By Staff, Agencies

"The leader of Ansarullah in Yemen, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, affirmed that the 'Israeli' aggression on Sana'a Airport comes within the broader context of targeting our nation and aims to pressure our people’s stance in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people."

In his weekly Qur’anic lecture on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, Sayyed al-Houthi said:

"The 'Israeli' enemy wanted to isolate the Palestinian people without any reaction from any Muslim country," pointing out that the 'Israeli' enemy remained in a weak position after the cessation of American aggression due to its failure.

Sayyed al-Houthi stated that the 'Israeli' enemy is trying to restore deterrence through repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure in Yemen, emphasizing that:

"No matter the scale of the 'Israeli' aggression, and no matter how often it is repeated, it will in no way affect our people's position in supporting our dear Palestinian brothers, because it is a religious stance."

He explained that "one of the possible aims of the 'Israeli' aggression on Sana'a Airport may be to hinder the transportation of pilgrims, but, God willing, it will fail." He also clarified that "the repeated restoration of Sana'a Airport will continue to the necessary extent to resume air traffic."

He added:

"We are striving for a stronger position alongside the Palestinian people in their unprecedented suffering," stressing that "the more the 'Israeli' enemy continues its crimes against the Palestinian people, the greater the responsibility upon the Islamic nation."

Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted the extent of the humanitarian suffering endured by the Palestinian people in Gaza amid the ongoing Zionist aggression, stating:

"The continued genocide against the Palestinian people compels us—out of religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility—to escalate our military operations against the 'Israeli' enemy. The escalation in Gaza drives us to continue and seek further escalation against the 'Israeli' enemy through armed forces operations and other activities."

He concluded by noting that:

"The suffering of the Palestinian people at this stage is greater than ever before, whether in terms of the severe blockade and starvation or the accumulation of 'Israeli' crimes."