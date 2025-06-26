Hezbollah Condemns ’Israeli’ Aggression on Yemen and Reaffirms Support for Gaza and Regional Resistance

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Statement Issued by Hezbollah Regarding the Israeli Aggression on Yemen:

The Zionist enemy continues its reckless and brutal aggression against the peoples of our region—from Gaza to Lebanon and Yemen. Its latest crimes include the horrific massacres committed against the people of Gaza, the ongoing policy of starvation and genocide, the daily and continuous violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty, and today’s attack on Sana’a International Airport, targeting the only remaining civilian aircraft—an outrageous breach of all international and humanitarian laws and norms.

Hezbollah strongly condemns these barbaric Zionist assaults and affirms that such Israeli overreach would not be possible without full American support and the shameful silence of the international community.

The new aggression against Yemen confirms that this enemy has not learned from the lessons of its patron, the United States, which failed to subdue Yemen—its people and its leadership—and was eventually forced to acknowledge its failure and cease its aggression. The enemy remains mired in delusions, thinking it can achieve its futile goals of deterring the Yemeni people or pressuring them to abandon their firm and principled stance in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people, who face daily massacres, whose cries and the suffering of their children—burned and starved—are met with deaf ears and blind eyes turned away from the scenes of torn and scattered limbs.

Hezbollah expresses its great pride in the brave, bold, and wise positions of the Yemeni leadership and affirms its full solidarity with the noble Yemeni people, who will only grow more determined, resilient, courageous, and committed to advancing what they have begun until the genocide is stopped and the siege on the people of Gaza is lifted.

Hezbollah calls for the highest levels of condemnation and denunciation from all free nations and peoples of the world, and urges effective and impactful action to break the unjust siege on dear Gaza and honorable Yemen. It also renews its call to Arab and Islamic peoples and governments to stand by the noble Yemeni people and support their courageous and noble stance in defense of Palestine and its steadfast people.

Wednesday, May 28, 2025.