Rubio: US Will Begin Revoking Visas of Chinese Students

By Staff, Agencies

The United States will “aggressively revoke” the visas of Chinese students studying in the country, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced.

This comes as the administration of US President Donald Trump continues its crackdown on foreign students enrolled at higher education institutions in the US.

Rubio announced the shock move in a post on X, as well as a State Department statement published late on Wednesday, titled “New Visa Policies Put America First, Not China”.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the US State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields,” the statement said.

“We will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong,” it added.

China is the second-largest country of origin for international students in the US, behind India. Chinese students made up roughly a quarter of all foreign students in the US during the 2023 – 2024 school year, at more than 270,000 in total.

According to reports, many Chinese students in the US come from elite backgrounds and they are “very likely to have some Communist Party connection”.

The Chinese government is yet to publicly respond to the Trump administration’s move.

The action against Chinese students comes at a time of growing friction between Washington and Beijing after Trump accused China of exploiting the US on trade and triggered a tariff war upon returning to the White House for a second term.

US House of Representatives Republicans have also deemed ties between US and Chinese academic institutions to be a threat to national security.

Rubio’s announcement adds to more general uncertainty for international students in the US, who have faced intensifying scrutiny over recent months amid the administration’s wider assault on higher education institutions.

This latest crackdown on foreign students also comes as Rubio and the State Department have sought to rescind hundreds of education visas over alleged minor legal infractions, political advocacy, or incendiary speech by visiting students.

Many of those targets for visa revocations and arrests have been students who participated in pro-Palestine and anti-Gaza war protests that have erupted on campuses across the US since "Israel’s" onslaught against the Palestinian territory.

Others targeted by the US government are people with indirect links to Palestine or those who have shown support for the Palestinian cause on social media.