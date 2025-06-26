Iran Open to Cooperation to Prove Peaceful Nuclear Aims: Not to Give Up Enrichment

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that his country is prepared to provide whatever instance of relevant cooperation towards proving the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities, but will not relinquish its nuclear rights under any circumstances.

The chief executive made the remarks during an interview with Oman’s state television during an earlier trip to the Persian Gulf country on Wednesday.

"If they want to be sure [that we are not in pursuit of nuclear weapons], we are ready for any cooperation to ensure the world and the region know that we are not, have never been, and will never be seeking nuclear weapons," he stated.

Pezeshkian further noted that a fatwa [religious decree] that had been issued by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei had clearly prohibited the Islamic Republic from seeking nuclear weapons.

"The leadership in the Islamic Republic’s establishment has stood against production of nuclear weapons, and we are, by no means, moving towards nuclear arms in our military doctrine," he added.

Pezeshkian, however, confirmed that Iran would continue enriching uranium for peaceful purposes, including medical treatment and diagnosis, agricultural development, and industrial improvement.

He stressed that such was in accordance with the international law, adding that the country would never accept being told to halt its enrichment activities.

"This is a source of pride for the country’s Islamic establishment,” the senior official said, referring to the Islamic Republic’s pursuing the use of peaceful nuclear energy towards developmental purposes.

“Science is for everyone. We will not accept being told to stop enrichment."

On the essential conditions for reaching a potential agreement with the United States, Pezeshkian said, "The conditions are the same as the international law dictates. Every country has the right to conduct scientific research on uranium enrichment and the peaceful use of nuclear energy."

Apparently advising Washington to ditch its pressure tactics, Pezeshkian asserted that "any country in the world that respects us, we will respect them [back]. There must be a win-win relationship."

The Iranian president also discussed the positive impact of Oman’s mediation in facilitating Iran’s advancing its goals during the April-present indirect talks with the United States.

On strengthening of the bilateral relations with Muscat, Pezeshkian noted that politically, Iran and Oman were at the highest level of cooperation.

He emphasized that the countries shared similar views on regional issues, including the Palestinian cause.

Regarding economic relations, Pezeshkian acknowledged the challenges caused by the US’s and its allies’ sanctions, but confirmed that both countries had agreed to work together to resolve these obstacles and increase the bilateral trade level to upwards of $10 or $20 billion.

He, meanwhile, noted that the Islamic Republic could maintain such fraternal relations “with all countries” upon their provision of due cooperation.