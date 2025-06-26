Please Wait...

UN Warns: 'Israel's' Distribution System in Gaza Puts Civilians at Risk

UN Warns: ‘Israel’s’ Distribution System in Gaza Puts Civilians at Risk
28 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

 The UN and international humanitarian team in the occupied Palestinian territory warned on Thursday that the new military distribution system in Gaza does not meet the needs of the population, does not protect their dignity, but rather puts them at risk and contradicts humanitarian principles.

In a press release, the team called on the occupation entity to treat civilians humanely and respect their inherent dignity, facilitate the delivery of aid, and refrain from forcible transfers.

"We need a regular and widespread flow of aid, through multiple crossings, to communities, as we have done in the past, and unimpeded access," the team said.

It further mentioned that "We need to enable all humanitarian partners, including UNRWA, to deliver supplies and, more importantly, services. Supplies alone do not constitute an effective humanitarian response; it is essential to ensure the continuity of service delivery throughout Gaza without interruption."

Israel UNRWA Palestine GazaUnderAttack

