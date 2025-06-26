Please Wait...

Ashoura 2025

 

Ceasefire Breached: Documenting “Israeli” Violations Since November 2024

Ceasefire Breached: Documenting "Israeli" Violations Since November 2024
28 days ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

Despite the ceasefire agreement declared at dawn on November 27, 2024, "Israel" has committed over 3,300 violations by land, air and sea.

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon

Total “Israeli” Violations Since Ceasefire:

UN Warns: ‘Israel’s’ Distribution System in Gaza Puts Civilians at Risk

Hamas Slams ’Israel’s’ Gaza Aid Plan as a ’Security Trap Disguised as Humanitarian Relief’

Head of US’ Gaza Aid Group Quits over Humanitarian Concerns

