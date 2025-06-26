- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Ceasefire Breached: Documenting “Israeli” Violations Since November 2024
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 28 days ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
Despite the ceasefire agreement declared at dawn on November 27, 2024, "Israel" has committed over 3,300 violations by land, air and sea.
Comments
- Related News