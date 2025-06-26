Yemen Threatens “Israel” with Hot Summer after Strikes on Sanaa Airport

By Staff, Agencies

The chairman of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, has condemned "Israel's" aggression against the Sana'a airport, saying Zionists must await a 'hot summer' as the Arab country will not back down from its decision to support Gaza until the genocide stops.

"The Zionist aggression on Sana'a Airport proves their pain from our strikes. Zionist aggression, no matter what it is, will not deter us; rather, it will push us to more and more support operations for Gaza," the top Yemeni official said.

Al-Mashat warned settlers that the entity of “the despicable [Benjamin] Netanyahu is incapable of protecting you, as the upcoming surprises are painful.”

The official also warned people around the world to “avoid traveling with companies that are still continuing their flights to Lod Airport, as they are subject to our sanctions and are not safe.”

“I tell all companies that are still continuing to arrive at Lod Airport, known as Ben Gurion, that they are exposed to danger at any moment,” he said.

“Israeli” airstrikes blew up the last remaining plane at Yemen's international airport, weeks after an earlier attack inflicted major damage.