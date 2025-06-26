Araghchi: Iran Will Not Allow Any Disruption in Ties with Saudi Arabia

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated his country’s determination to maintain “brotherly” ties with Saudi Arabia, saying Tehran will not allow anyone to disrupt the relationship.

"We are completely serious about the relations with Saudi Arabia. Our ties and neighborhood policy, which is not new, are very important. Saudi Arabia holds a very significant position in this policy, and we will continue our brotherly relations and will not allow any disruption in these relations," Araghchi emphasized on Thursday, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

Pointing to the Saudi police arrest of an Iranian pilgrim in the city of Medina, the foreign minister added that Tehran is in constant contact with Iranian officials in Saudi Arabia to prevent any disruption in the dispatch of pilgrims to the annual Hajj pilgrimage and address the relevant issues.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Araghchi had said Iran denounces any attempt to harm Muslim unity, particularly in the spiritual atmosphere of the Hajj.

“We are determined to not allow anyone to sabotage relations with our brotherly neighbors, including the progressive path of Iran and Saudi Arabia,” the Iranian foreign minister wrote.

Separately, Saudi Arabia’s Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said on Wednesday that his country’s very good and positive relations with Iran will be beneficial to the Muslim world and the region.

Al Saud made the comment in a meeting with Head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization Alireza Bayat in Jeddah where the two sides reviewed several topics of mutual interest.

He said Saudi Arabia will continue to fully cooperate with Iran to address its requests for coordination among various bodies to solve issues related to Iranian pilgrims, praising the good relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia as the result of the two countries’ will.

The minister emphasized that Saudi Arabia is keen to implement the regulations regarding safeguarding security and peace for all pilgrims who come to the kingdom from across the Muslim world to perform the annual rituals.

Al Saud also thanked Iranian officials and pilgrims for their good cooperation with Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that the Saudi kingdom would use its utmost capacity to serve the pilgrims.

The Iranian official, for his part, hailed the Saudi government’s efforts to facilitate the pilgrimage during the Hajj rituals, affirming that Iran welcomes further contacts with Saudi Arabia to settle any issues in this regard.