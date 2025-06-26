Telegram Announces Partnership with Musk

By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk’s startup xAI will invest $300 million and deploy its Grok AI chatbot in partnership with the messaging app Telegram, according to a statement by the app’s CEO Pavel Durov published on Wednesday.

In announcing the deal, Durov said that he and Musk had agreed to a one-year partnership designed to strengthen Telegram’s financial position.

Musk later stated on X that “no deal has been signed,” without providing any additional details, prompting Durov to clarify that the parties had reached an agreement in principle, with formalities still to be finalized.

Telegram said Grok AI is set to be integrated into Telegram, with users expected to begin accessing the AI-powered features starting this summer. Users will be able to interact with Grok directly within the app, using a built-in chatbot to generate content or engage in open-ended conversations on a wide range of topics.

The partnership with xAI comes amid an effort by Telegram to raise at least $1.5 billion through a new bond issuance, including from existing backers such as BlackRock and Abu Dhabi investment firm Mubadala. Telegram is reportedly expected to use the funds to buy back debt issued through an earlier bond sale.

The deal signals that investors continue to support Telegram, even as its CEO faces charges in France.

Telegram’s popularity continues to grow as the app maintains free services for users. In 2025, the messenger surpassed one billion monthly users and last year the app achieved over $1 billion in revenue, marking its first profitable year since introducing monetization.

The company’s financial growth has reportedly been driven by a surge in Telegram Premium subscribers and strong advertising performance.