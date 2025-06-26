Sheikh Qassem’s Full Speech on the Resistance and Liberation Day

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on Resistance and Liberation Day on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds. May prayers and salutations be upon the most deserving of creatures, our Master and beloved leader, Abu al-Qasim Muhammad, upon his pure and noble family, upon his chosen and pious companions, and upon all the prophets and righteous until the Day of Judgment.

May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.

Today, we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day — a day that cemented Lebanon’s standing in the region and the world. It’s a day that reshaped the equation entirely, transforming Lebanon from weakness to strength. A day that allowed the Lebanese to live with dignity, pride, and sovereignty on their own land.

On this occasion, I will speak about three topics:

First, Resistance and Liberation Day.

Second, the current situation.

Third, the municipal elections.

First, on Resistance and Liberation Day:

What happened that allowed this great resistance to grow and achieve such a major victory?

“Israel” occupied Palestine and began launching attacks on Lebanon and other countries in the region. Lebanon had no choice but to respond through resistance, as its army was not capable of repelling the “Israeli” enemy, and the international climate overwhelmingly supported that enemy. So, the emergence of the resistance was a very natural response from a proud people who refused humiliation, occupation, or surrender.

The Palestinian resistance took root, using Lebanon as a base for its struggle. It was supported by various national and Islamic movements. Resistance began to grow steadily in the 1960s and 70s, and Imam Musa al-Sadr emerged during the 1970s as the spiritual leader and a driving force behind this resistance movement. He founded the Amal Movement—the Movement of the Deprived—to confront the “Israeli” enemy in an organized manner in 1974.

During this period, “Israel” launched what it called the “Litani Operation,” aiming to drive Palestinian and Lebanese resistance fighters away from the border. In doing so, it occupied parts of Lebanese territory. In 1978, the UN Security Council issued Resolution 425, calling on “Israel” to withdraw from Lebanese land. But “Israel” did not comply. Instead, it created what was then called the “Free Lebanon State” under “Israeli” sponsorship, led by Major Saad Haddad on April 18, 1979. This move was the first step toward carving out a section of Lebanon and laying the groundwork for future settlements.

Some years later, the name was changed to the “Free Lebanese Army” in 1980, and then to the “South Lebanon Army” in 1984.

All of these changes in name and structure under Saad Haddad—and later his successors—were steps aimed at seizing a portion of Lebanese land. This process began in 1978.

Then came the “Israeli” invasion of 1982, which reached the capital, Beirut. The occupation claimed its goal was to expel the Palestine Liberation Organization and Palestinian fighters from Lebanon. That did in fact happen, and the PLO leadership was relocated to Tunisia. So, in theory, “Israel” had achieved its stated objective. But “Israel” remained.

It then attempted to impose the May 17 Agreement in 1983. That agreement was nearly ratified after being signed by the Lebanese parliament. However, a genuine resistance movement—driven by the people, the clergy, and national forces—rose up and, with Syria’s support at the time, managed to block this humiliating deal that would have granted “Israel” everything it wanted.

The resistance continued its operations, and Hezbollah formally began to take shape as a popular and organized force in 1982. From that point on, Hezbollah—alongside other resistance groups—carried out ongoing and independent operations across different parts of south Lebanon and in every area under “Israeli” occupation.

Under the blows of the resistance, “Israel” withdrew in 1985—three years after its invasion. It pulled back to south Lebanon, to what became known at the time as the “Lebanese border strip.” This strip covered 1,100 square kilometers—about 55% of south Lebanon, and roughly 11% of Lebanon’s total area of 10,452 square kilometers.

From 1985 until the liberation in 2000, this border strip remained under “Israeli” occupation. And throughout that period, the primary and only real force confronting the occupation was the resistance.

Many voices in Lebanon spoke out, saying things like “the eye cannot resist the awl,” [standing up to “Israel” is like bringing a knife to a gunfight] attempting to discourage and dishearten the people. They claimed the resistance couldn’t change the reality and called for turning to diplomacy and political channels to remove “Israel”—insisting that we had no choice but to rely on political and diplomatic means. But ever since Resolution 425 was passed in 1978, “Israel” had not withdrawn.

So it became necessary to continue the operations, to endure the sacrifices, the losses, and the bloodshed. During this period, the fighting was real and direct—against collaborators and against the “Israeli” enemy—with nothing but flesh and modest means. The resistance operated everywhere, and people supported it in various ways, bearing immense hardships. Many were imprisoned in the Khiam detention center and in “Israeli” prisons. Yet, there was a genuine determination and unwavering will to resist this enemy and force it to withdraw. Surrender was never an option.

Even though the disparity in resources and capabilities was vast, what the resistance had was resolve—steadfast and unshakable. And that resolve eventually convinced the “Israelis” that they could not maintain control over Lebanese land. Neither the South Lebanon Army nor their tanks, warplanes, or assaults could secure their hold.

By 1999, the tide had turned. “Israeli” prime ministers Ehud Barak and Benjamin Netanyahu, both contenders in the 2000 elections, began competing with promises of a withdrawal from South Lebanon. They tried to negotiate an agreement before the pullout, but Lebanon didn’t engage. They even attempted to go through Syria, which at the time had influence over the Lebanese political landscape, but Syria refused to sign off on any deal.

They thought a delay might help them reach an arrangement—but no agreement was reached with either Lebanon or Syria.

Then, quite unexpectedly, “Israel” pulled out ahead of schedule, completing its withdrawal on the night of May 24. The next day, May 25, was declared Liberation Day. “Israel” withdrew under cover of darkness—without even informing its local collaborators. When the resistance fighters and local residents entered the “Israeli” military posts and bases, they found hot meals still on the tables. The withdrawal had been so sudden and chaotic that those stationed there hadn’t expected such a rapid collapse.

“Israel” didn’t even warn its collaborators before leaving. Later, it tried to spin the withdrawal as a strategic move, claiming it had left before the resistance could react, in order to protect its soldiers [but in reality, it was a retreat under pressure and born out of defeat].

This was a major victory for the resistance—an extraordinary milestone for a brave, selfless, and persevering people who managed to break “Israel’s” hold and force its first unconditional withdrawal from occupied territory. There was no agreement, no negotiation. Even attempts to facilitate a backdoor deal to ease “Israel’s” exit were blocked: the United Nations and the Security Council refused to send in international peacekeeping forces unless some form of UN-sponsored agreement was reached—but no such agreement ever happened.

“Israel” gambled that by withdrawing on or before May 25, chaos would break out. They expected tensions between resistance fighters and the local population, sectarian strife between Muslims and Christians, a wave of assassinations, and unrest that would destabilize the region—hoping this would weaken the resistance and plunge Lebanon into internal conflict.

But none of that happened. Not even a single slap was exchanged. The collaborators who were captured were peacefully handed over to the Lebanese authorities for legal prosecution. The resistance reassured local residents that they had nothing to fear and nothing to be held accountable for. Families were not punished for the actions of their sons—even if they had supported them. Those who fled were simply allowed to flee. There was no bloodshed, no revenge, no sectarian violence, and no internal strife in the liberated border areas.

The UN Security Council waited for nearly a year before deploying international forces to the south. After “Israel’s” unilateral withdrawal, the region remained without peacekeepers for over a year. The delay was an attempt to pressure us—the resistance and the Lebanese state—into making compromises that would suit “Israel”. But when it became clear that no such compromises were coming, they finally sent in the international forces.

This was a tremendous achievement for the resistance. Liberation Day—our day of victory—transformed the course of the region politically, culturally, and in the path of struggle. It moved us from despair to hope, from submission to defiance, from humiliation to dignity, and from defeat to victory: “Our Word has already gone forth to Our servants, the messengers, (171) that they will surely be supported. (172) and that Our forces will certainly prevail.” (Surah As-Saffat, 171–173)

What lasting treasure did we gain from this victory? The resistance evolved—from being a hopeful project that might succeed, to becoming a solid pillar of Lebanon’s future strength. In the beginning, resistance was just an idea—something that could work or fail, that might bring results or fall short. But with Liberation Day—when “Israel” was driven out unconditionally after 22 years of occupation—there was no longer any room to question the value or the role of the resistance.

It was the resistance that secured Lebanon’s liberation. It was the resistance that gave rise to a new, independent Lebanon. It was the resistance that elevated Lebanon’s standing—transforming it into a country of strength, pride, and influence in the region. The resistance is what forced foreign powers to understand that Lebanon cannot be dealt with from a position of superiority, but only as an equal.

This is the profound achievement of the resistance and of liberation. Liberation Day marked the beginning of a new era—one completely different from everything that came before.

In the past, we used to speak about the importance of the resistance. But after Liberation Day, resistance became an essential pillar of Lebanon itself—because the threat of the “Israeli” enemy remains, and its aggression is ongoing.

All credit for this liberation, for this achievement, for this victory—goes first and foremost to God Almighty. As the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said in Bint Jbeil: “This victory is a divine victory.” And it truly was a divine victory—because the few triumphed over the many, the believers overcame the corrupt and the disbelievers, the just defeated the unjust. It was a victory made possible by divine support—beyond the material realm—and there were spiritual signs and unseen blessings we felt throughout the course of the bold and heroic operations that led to this great triumph in south Lebanon.

Credit is also due to the one who first lit the flame of resistance—Imam Musa al-Sadr, the Imam of resistance in Lebanon. And to the visionary leaders who followed in his footsteps: the late Sheikh Ragheb Harb, the former Secretary-General Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, and the legendary commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, the commander of both victories.

And above all, to the brilliant jewel of the resistance, the shining light who has become a symbol for all freedom fighters and resisters across the world—His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who led the resistance to its victories, elevated its stature, and expanded its influence throughout the entire region.

For the first time, we gather to mark Liberation Day 25 years on, and Sayyed is not among us. This leaves a deep ache in our hearts—but at the same time, it brings a sense of peace, knowing that from his lofty place, he is watching over us, and that, by God’s grace, we remain true to the pledge and continue on the path.

We must pay tribute to the martyrs, the wounded, and the prisoners who gave so much—to the families who embraced the resistance, and to everyone who played a role in this struggle: the army, the people, and the resistance. All of them are part of this achievement—this great liberation.

I must mention the final moments of the martyr Ahmad Yahya Abou Dharr, who was struck by a shell on May 21st and succumbed to his wounds on May 24th. As he lay on his deathbed, he said, “Praise be to God who showed me the two good outcomes—victory and martyrdom.” He lived to witness the triumph of the resistance with “Israel’s” withdrawal from Lebanese territory, and shortly afterward, he attained martyrdom.

These are the noble examples that made liberation possible—these are the ones who brought us dignity.

Here, I must express gratitude to the resistant president, His Excellency General Emile Lahoud, who played a vital and supportive role in backing the resistance and providing all the necessary facilitation that helped achieve this victory. Thanks are also due to the late former Prime Minister Salim al-Hoss who openly declared: “This great achievement Lebanon has made by liberating its land from the yoke of occupation is owed to the valiant resistance and the unwavering support of the Lebanese people.” He was courageous, clear, and a true supporter of the resistance.

Today as well, a special thanks must go to the Commander of the Army, General Rodolph Haykal, who issued a statement reflecting his patriotism, as well as the army’s national spirit, its standing, and its role. He said: “This is a historic occasion with great achievements, and liberation is a national accomplishment.” I affirm to him and to everyone: we will always hold fast to the principle and trio of the army, the people, and the resistance in order to shape the future and achieve liberation.

Here are five key takeaways from Resistance and Liberation Day:

First, the resistance arose out of necessity—Lebanon could not remain passive in the face of “Israeli” aggression. Resistance was the natural response when the army was unable to act, and it serves as a vital support when the army is capable.

Second, the resistance transformed Lebanon from weakness to strength.

Third, it became clear that resistance is the only path to liberation.

Fourth, “Israel’s” ability to expand into Lebanon came to an end. It can no longer seize or encroach upon Lebanese land, no matter what actions it takes.

Fifth, the era of victories—launched by the landmark triumph of May 2000—sparked a turning point within occupied Palestine. Armed resistance rose again, performed what many considered miracles, disrupted the enemy’s plans, and placed it on the path to, God willing, eventual demise.

Resistance and Liberation Day is the foundation that paved the way for everything that followed. Today, when I hear a woman speaking on television—blind due to the pager attack, her husband a martyr, and mother of two—with remarkable courage, strength, and patience, saying: “I’m ready to give more; whatever is asked of me, I am willing.” She is content with what life has brought her. What an extraordinary woman! And there are many like her in our society—people who give, who sacrifice, and who continue to offer more.

And when Hadi, an 11-year-old boy wounded in the pager attack, speaks—having lost one of his eyes and several fingers—he bravely and confidently pledges: “We vow, now and always, to continue on this path.” He envisions a future on the road of resistance.

Know this: this noble, generous people—these families who embrace the resistance and its fighters, who stood bare-chested before the “Israeli” enemy, who raise their children on strength, dignity, faith, and devotion—will always succeed. They will always achieve their goals.

Second, the current situation:

Secondly, where do we stand today? The resistance remains strong—it is the choice of the people and of all who believe in its path. Resistance is a people, a will, and a conviction.

To anyone still questioning whether the resistance will endure, we answer: It remains—and it remains despite your objections. It endures through sacrifice and blood, through honor and victory. It endures through the pride of the people, through the martyrs, the wounded, and the prisoners. It lives on in the pure, faithful families who embrace the resistance and in the children who dream of standing at the frontlines to defend dignity and the homeland.

Those who are truly connected to God, to their land, and to their honor can never be defeated—and victory will always follow them.

If we are to redefine resistance today, it is a defensive resistance—a stance against occupation, a refusal to surrender. Resistance is a choice. At times it fights and deters, at other times it endures and prevents, and at other moments it waits and remains ready. Resistance doesn’t mean wielding weapons every day or launching attacks without cause. Resistance is a mindset, a direction. Weapons are merely tools, used only when needed, with wisdom and in the nation’s best interest. Resistance, at its core, is an act of will, of the people, and of deliberate choice.

In response to the latest “Israeli” aggression, the Lebanese state entered into an indirect ceasefire agreement with the “Israeli” entity. The Lebanese state abided by it, and we, as the resistance, fully adhered to it as well. Yet there have been 3,300 “Israeli” violations—not just one or two. These are not minor breaches but continuous acts of aggression. We are still under “Israeli” attack, despite our full commitment.

Let this be clear: Do not ask anything further of us. Let “Israel” withdraw, stop its aggression, release the prisoners, and fulfill all its obligations under the agreement—only then will we talk about what comes next.

And here, the United States bears responsibility. It has sponsored the ongoing aggression, just as it supported it from the beginning—in Lebanon, in Gaza, and across the region.

The state must act more effectively. Demand action from officials—silence them, confront them loudly and clearly. Lebanon must be strong, confident, and free, alongside its people and for its people. Don’t be afraid of anything. What will they do to you if you speak up? If you speak at the UN Security Council? If you send messages to all nations? If Lebanese diplomacy becomes active? If the Cabinet raises its voice in every session? If every concerned official moves and takes a stand? This must happen—so we can overwhelm them with positions and pressure. The state is responsible.

We’ve said it before, and we repeat: if the state fails to act—and it still has the opportunity—then other options are available. Don’t ask me what those other options are, but know this: the resistance does not remain silent in the face of injustice, and it does not surrender. Right now, it is being patient and enduring, trusting that the Lebanese state will take responsibility for dealing with the ongoing “Israeli” aggression. This matter requires some time, and we are it a window of time to act—but action must be taken.

The martyrs of this stage are the martyrs of great courage — both among the people and the resistance fighters — as well as the wounded. All the damage happening now is due to the ongoing aggression. To this day, we consider that the war with the “Israeli” enemy has not yet ended, because they have not complied (with agreements or commitments). All respect to those who continue to make sacrifices.

If “Israel” tries to exploit its military strength to pressure us with its ongoing aggression, be certain that this will only increase our determination, steadfastness, and resolve. No one should think that what “Israel” is doing will cause us to retreat.

Look today at the remarkable example in Yemen, where despite America’s full power and might, it could not sustain its aggression there and withdrew in the face of these brave heroes who stood for Gaza, Palestine and Arab, Islamic and human dignity.

Look at the people of Gaza — for twenty 20, they have made tremendous sacrifices and endured bloodshed and devastation. The “Israelis” have unleashed unimaginable attacks against them: acts of genocide, widespread destruction, cruel and inhumane brutality, all carried out with overwhelming support from a tyrannical and oppressive American backing. Yet, despite all these grave crimes, they failed to achieve their goals.

The crimes happening in Gaza are so severe that even some “Israelis”, including those considered opposition—whether Golan, Barak, Olmert or many politicians, even within Likud—say that Netanyahu and his allies are creating famine, killing people, and failing to achieve their goals. So where is the world? Of course, the Americans have now given them free rein to continue, and this is a great danger.

Let it be clear: in our view—and this is a pattern throughout history— “Israel” will fall. “And declare, ‘The truth has come and falsehood has vanished. Indeed, falsehood is bound to vanish.’” (Surah Al-Isra, 81)

You may ask me, when will it fall? I don’t know. But this great injustice cannot last or remain stable. “Israel” might fall because of internal conflicts, or because of a new rise in resistance and real strength, or because America becomes unable to support it. We don’t know how it will happen, but we are confident that injustice can never endure on this earth.

Today, America is overstepping the boundaries of Lebanon’s sovereignty. America must stop — enough of the arrogance in thinking it can give orders to our leaders and pressure Lebanon. You are going about this the wrong way. If America believes that by pressuring Lebanese officials and Lebanon itself it can achieve “Israeli” conditions, I say this: you will not succeed where you failed in war. Those demands will never be met, no matter the sacrifices or the cost of confrontation. No one threatens us; we are not to be threatened.

We have only two options—there is no third: either victory or martyrdom, one of the two best outcomes, and we are ready for both. But threats, withdrawal, surrender, or handing over are absolutely out of the question. We are the sons of Hussein, peace be upon him, who gave everything and took everything—he achieved the precious victory across the entire nation, throughout history, and into the future. We are the children of the honorable Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and this can never make us fall behind or lag behind, rather, we move forward.

God Almighty says in His Holy Book: “[Imagine] how many devotees fought along with their prophets and never faltered despite whatever [losses] they suffered in the cause of Allah, nor did they weaken or give in! Allah loves those who persevere.” (Ali Imran, 146)

The result, God willing, will come.

Let me share with you a slogan that I believe some people need to hear: Just as no one can move Lebanon from its place—can anyone lift the land of Lebanon and place it somewhere else? Of course not—no one can remove the resistance from Lebanese soil either. The resistance has become bound to the land, soaked with the blood of its martyrs. It has become part of every grain of wheat, every flower, every tree, and every ounce of steadfastness.

Let go of these illusions—this resistance is fused with the very essence of Lebanon. And the essence of Lebanon is upheld by the resistance, its people, and its honorable, proud citizens. This pillar must endure—so that Lebanon itself can endure.

We advise President Trump that he now has the opportunity of a lifetime—to free himself from “Israel’s” grip. If you’re thinking about dominating the world economically, then know this: “Israel” is a burden. It almost dragged you into a disaster in Yemen, but you were smart enough to pull out and save face.

Today, by giving “Israel” free rein to continue in Gaza and Lebanon, you’re throwing away a valuable opportunity for America to invest in Lebanon and the broader region. “Israel” is heading toward collapse—stop them while you still can, because they only continue with your backing. It’s Trump who is giving them the morale to persist in their aggression.

This ongoing aggression—at least when it comes to Lebanon—is obstructing stability and could potentially destabilize the country.

Let me tell you something: there is no such thing as stability in one part of Lebanon and instability in another. No—Lebanon is either entirely stable or entirely unstable. Stability cannot be fragmented; it is whole and can only be achieved through the solidarity of all components, with each side trusting the other. No one can exclude anyone else—this is our country. We’ve watered it with our blood, and no one will take it from us, and we won’t be uprooted from it.

Here, I want to emphasize: reconstruction is the primary pillar of stability, and ensuring the safety of citizens across the country depends on this reconstruction and the stability it brings. The government must act more effectively. I mean, it’s unbelievable—we’re hearing from other countries, even publicly. Brave, honorable Iraq, through Prime Minister al-Sudani, has expressed a willingness to offer aid for Lebanon’s reconstruction. And I know that all of Iraq—with its religious authorities, its Popular Mobilization Forces, its people, its political factions, and its leaders—fully sympathize with Lebanon and Palestine, and they want to help with reconstruction.

But Lebanon needs to take the first step. It must fire the starting shot. It must set up a fund and take practical measures.

Iran—the Iran of Islam and generosity, the Iran of the Leader, Imam Khamenei, the Iran of the people who have always stood with us—with the resistance, with Lebanon, with Palestine—has repeatedly declared and informed officials that they are ready to support us. But it is up to the state to take the first step by launching its own reconstruction fund, in whatever manner it sees fit to carry out the rebuilding process.

Other countries have also spoken with us, though they haven’t announced anything publicly. They have certain reservations about making such announcements, but they are ready to help—as soon as Lebanon takes the first step. God willing, assistance and reconstruction will follow.

The Lebanese state must act with greater determination—there is no longer any justification for delay. This directly affects the country’s stability.

Lebanon will only move forward through our collective cooperation. We are essential to every step of progress. Our positive contributions are evident in every key moment: electing the president, forming the government, municipal elections, appointments, and passing legislation. We are an inseparable part of every positive development taking place in Lebanon today.

If some parties are obstructing progress due to external agendas, we say to them: we will build Lebanon with our own will, convictions, and the sacrifices of our people. That is plain for all to see. And God willing, we will succeed in building a strong Lebanon with all its people. A stable Lebanon benefits us and benefits others—it even benefits Arab and foreign countries. It’s in everyone’s interest. No one can blackmail us with stability. No one can blackmail us with reconstruction. No one can blackmail us into surrendering our sovereign decision-making. Never. Our decisions will remain independent. Let us stand with courage, and others will come to us.

It’s time to stop portraying Lebanon as weak or incapable. Plant your feet firmly on the ground. Behind you stand an army, a people, and a resistance—no one can shake us. And God willing, we will achieve the needed accomplishments.

Third and finally, the municipal and local elections.

From the very beginning, we have insisted that this important milestone should take place on schedule—despite the aggression against south Lebanon and all of Lebanon, and despite the events unfolding along the Lebanese border.

We have consistently emphasized that holding the elections on time is essential because we want to strengthen the state and empower our people to move forward with development and state-building.

Praise be to God, the turnout was significant. When I saw the cars heading from Beirut to the south on Friday, I was reminded of the scene back in the year 2000, when cars also flowed from Beirut to the south. I also remembered how, after the ceasefire on November 27, 2024, following the Uli al-Ba’as Battle, the cars were heading south again—it was the same scene.

These people—in elections, in confronting “Israel”, in standing firm, in holding on to their land—are always at the forefront. I salute them. I salute all the people of south Lebanon. Their sacrifices and their unwavering stance are proof of their strength, pride, dignity, independence, and readiness to always be on the frontlines for the sake of liberating the country.

There are four conclusions I want to share regarding the municipal elections.

First, the strong participation—especially from the supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, under the banner of the “Development and Loyalty” list—was very significant, along with allies and families. In fact, I want to thank even those who ran on opposing lists because they, too, contributed to the success of this electoral event.

A heartfelt thank you to all those who worked on this—from the electoral teams, to the people, to the Lebanese state for organizing it, and to everyone who contributed and took part. Thank you all for this resounding victory—a truly exceptional win. We had an extraordinary number of uncontested wins, surpassing 50% of municipalities in some governorates. That’s a remarkable achievement.

Some may not like uncontested wins. But you see, uncontested means there was mutual understanding. If someone doesn’t want agreement just because they’re chasing a seat, well, even without that agreement, they’re unlikely to get the seat. So it’s better to have consensus. In any case, where there’s competition, let it be—but if consensus is possible, why not? We support it.

I also want to express my gratitude to our faithful, loyal, courageous, and selfless people in:

• the Beqaa—the stronghold of resistance, dignity, generosity, courage, and pride;

• Beirut—the fortress of the free and the symbol of expelling the Israeli occupation;

• Dahiyeh (the southern suburbs of Beirut)—a reservoir of sacrifice, devotion and generosity, always a beacon for the free;

• South Lebanon—at the forefront of liberation, resilience, pride, and dignity;

• Mount Lebanon—a place of solidarity and support;

• and the North—a region of backing and unity.

In all Lebanese areas, whether in elections we directly participated in or those where others took part due to our absence, we express our appreciation and gratitude to everyone who participated.

These municipal elections are a foundational step toward revitalizing the state’s administration and development institutions. The state must now support the municipalities so they can move forward properly.

Secondly, we approached these elections with a spirit of national unity. We acted as a social safety valve and a stabilizing force for national balance among the country’s components.

In the Beirut elections, we participated on a list that included many political forces—even some we have no agreements or cooperation with, and some who speak unfairly about us. But we prioritized the country’s interest: ensuring balance and that Christians feel they are not being targeted, and that everyone is working together in a single municipal district. This was the experience we brought to Beirut—an effort rooted in a national vision.

We did the same in Haret Hreik, where we appointed a Christian as head of the list, included Christian members, and ensured the list could win—and thank God, it did.

In Mashgharah, too, the head of the list was Christian, others participated, and again, the list succeeded, thank God.

In Baalbek, we faced efforts to turn the elections into a sectarian issue. But thank God, we reached understandings with various families and were able to present a united front. The “Development and Loyalty” list in Baalbek won by over 6,000 votes—a strong reflection of the people’s support and cooperation with our lists, those of Hezbollah, Amal Movement, our allies and the families.

What I want to say is that we entered these elections with a national will, an inclusive vision, and a developmental mindset. We don’t aim to eliminate anyone—on the contrary, we extended our hands to cooperate with everyone, and we presented the highest example of unity.

I say to you that Hezbollah and the Amal Movement have proven themselves to be a social safety valve and a guarantor of national balance, and they always place this priority at the forefront.

Third, the electoral alliance between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement represents unity, strength, cohesion, and solidarity around the resistance and our political project. It is the largest and most influential strategic alliance. Some are bothered by it. But why? If you are our friends and allies, you shouldn’t be upset. As for the enemy, of course they’re bothered—because this alliance is unbreakable, and it is only moving forward.

Finally, the consensus-based candidacies [tazkiyah] we supported were built on understanding and cooperation with the people. So, we want to say this: when it comes to municipalities, we’ve been offering support since the last elections nine years ago—not just one or two months before the vote, like some others do. No—we used to provide support in the past, and we will continue to do so. After the elections, we believe that the real competition among people should be about service—especially among those who are well-off and the expatriates who support their villages.

Blessed Resistance and Liberation Day. God willing, may all our days be days of celebration. May the resistance continue and the victories endure. “Israel” will be defeated and driven out—it will not be able to remain among you, O noble and kind people. God willing, we will rebuild our country, restore our villages, and carry on both construction and liberation together.

Peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

Sunday, May 25, 2025

27 Dhul-Qi’dah, 1446 AH