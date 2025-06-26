- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Yemen Announces Successful Hypersonic Missile Strike on “Ben Gurion”
By Staff, Agencies
The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] announced on Thursday evening that they carried out a military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport, in the occupied city of Yafa, using a hypersonic ballistic missile.
Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the YAF, confirmed the missile strike successfully hit its target, disrupting air traffic and forcing "millions of Zionist settlers into shelters."
"This operation reaffirms the continuation of the Yemeni Armed Forces in fulfilling their religious, moral, and humanitarian duty toward our brothers in Palestine until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted," Saree said in a statement.
Earlier on Thursday, sirens blasted in "Tel Aviv" and surrounding areas after a missile launched from Yemen entered occupied airspace on Thursday, triggering widespread panic. The "Israeli" occupation forces later claimed the missile had been intercepted.
The new missile operation forms part of an ongoing series of military operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces, which have imposed an aerial blockade on the entity through repeated missile strikes targeting "Ben Gurion" Airport.
These attacks have led to frequent disruptions in air travel over recent weeks, prompting several international carriers to suspend flights to the occupied territories.
Comments
- Related News