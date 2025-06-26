Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Pushing Al-Aqsa Mosque to Destruction

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement in Yemen Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi warned that the "Israeli" enemy does not hide its goal of destroying Al-Aqsa Mosque, adding that this is an openly declared objective, and the steps toward it are clear and exposed.

In a televised speech, Sayyed al-Houthi said that the enemy’s near-daily storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque is a growing attempt to impose a Jewish character on the holy site.

“The number of tunnels and excavations beneath and around Al-Aqsa Mosque has reached 27, through which the enemy seeks to bring the mosque to a state of collapse.”

“The southern wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque has become suspended without supporting or protective foundations,” he said, “Work on the tunnels continues and was initially planned in 2005. The 'Israeli' enemy inaugurated it six years ago with the participation of the US ambassador at the time.”

Al-Houthi maintained that the Muslims remained in complete silence instead of taking action in response to the targeting of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds, noting that the soft war, renders the Ummah vulnerable to extermination, total control, and absolute domination by the enemies.

“The tools used by the 'Israeli' enemy to dig excavations and tunnels under Al-Aqsa Mosque and in Al-Quds aim to destroy the history, present, and future of Muslims. The 'Israeli' occupation is militarily weak in the face of Palestinian steadfastness and tries to compensate with acts of genocide.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi further affirmed that the “Palestinian steadfastness is the primary reason the ‘Israeli’ enemy has not been able to advance significantly in its broader plans.”

Moving to the front of Gaza, he cautioned that he primary goal of “Israeli” actions is “to forcibly displace the Palestinian population and completely occupy the Gaza Strip. The ‘Israeli’ enemy has continued to perpetrate genocide in the Gaza Strip for the past 20 months. When looking at the tragedies of the Palestinian people, we realize that such plights have continued for a very long time, for the past 77 years.”

“We should not simply take just one week of the grief and suffering of Palestinians into account. The massacre of nine children of a Gazan doctor represents just one of the recurring tragedies against Palestinians,” the Ansarullah chief said.

In parallel, Sayyed Al-Houthi stated that “Israel” deliberately targets refugees in the late hours of the night, just as they intentionally strike children.

“The Zionist mentality has a problem with the very existence of Palestinians in their own land. It is trying to get rid of the people,” he affirmed, pointing out that “thousands of children are at risk of dying from hunger in the Gaza Strip, dismissing ‘Israel's’ new aid distribution system in the region as “deceptive and theatrical,” aimed at engineering starvation there.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansarullah leader slammed escalating “Israeli” acts of aggression in the West Bank, including assassinations, abductions and destruction of private properties.

“Zionists continue to break into the homes of Palestinian families, set fire to their residences and agricultural produce.”

Meanwhile, the Resistance Leader highlighted that Resistance and Liberation Day in Lebanon is a great and significant occasion that marked a pivotal moment in the struggle against the “Israeli” enemy.

On Syria, the leader further noted that the continued “Israeli” airstrikes, along with incursions, kidnappings, theft, and looting, are a lesson to everyone that no one is safe from the “Israeli” enemy.

Sayyed Al-Houthi highlighted the Yemeni operations against the "Israeli" enemy and in the Red Sea in support of Gaza, adding that the Zionist airstrikes on Yemen indicate the effectiveness of the Yemeni attacks.

“The 'Israeli' enemy is witnessing and living under the pressure and influence of our active stance in Yemen, and this is a great blessing. We aim to escalate in support of the Palestinian people, and operations in the coming phase will be more effective and impactful against the 'Israeli' enemy.”