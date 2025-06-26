Iran Plays Down Speculation on Imminent US Deal, Rejects “Israeli” Fake News

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stressed Tehran’s commitment to diplomacy, slamming media disinformation aimed at derailing the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

Araghchi made the remarks in a post on his X account on Thursday, responding to growing media speculation about an alleged imminent agreement between Tehran and Washington.

“Media is speculating about an imminent Iran-US deal. Not sure if we are there yet. Iran is sincere about a diplomatic solution that will serve the interests of all sides. But getting there requires an agreement that will fully terminate all sanctions and uphold Iran's nuclear rights—including enrichment,” he said.

Araghchi reiterated that meaningful progress can only be achieved through negotiations, not media narratives, in response to a report by FOX News.

The report cited a new intelligence assessment claiming that Iran is continuing its active nuclear weapons program and that the program could be used to launch long-range missiles.

However, FOX News acknowledged that the so-called new intelligence contradicts the statement made by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who told the Senate Intelligence Committee in March that the American intelligence community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.”

Araghchi also condemned what he described as disinformation aimed at derailing diplomacy, criticizing “Israel” for using Iran as a tool to discredit American critics, calling such tactics “low,” even by "Israel’s" standards, warning that they undermine genuine efforts to resolve tensions through dialogue.

“Path to a deal goes through the negotiating table and not the media. As for the latest fake news against Iran-US diplomacy: using Iran to attack American critics is low, even for 'Israel',” he added.