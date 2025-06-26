Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Intense “Israeli” Raids Target Wide Areas in South Lebanon

Intense “Israeli” Raids Target Wide Areas in South Lebanon
folder_openLebanon access_time 27 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

On Thursday night, “Israeli” occupation warplanes launched a series of intense airstrikes targeting various areas across South Lebanon. The strikes initially focused on the Iqlim al-Tuffah region, specifically the Wadi al-Safa area, located between the towns of Kfarfila, Sarba and Ain Qana.

The raids also struck the town of Qaaqaiyat Al-Snobar, coinciding with heavy “Israeli” drone activity over the Al-Zahrani area, which witnessed unprecedented aerial movement carried out in complete silence.

The airstrikes continued, with two raids hitting the Rihan Hills in Jezzine and another targeting the Al-Jabbour area in the town of Kfarhounah, amid ongoing drone flights across South Lebanon.

The series of raids concluded with two of the most intense strikes reported, targeting the village of Bnaafoul in the Sidon district—in yet another blatant violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Intense “Israeli” Raids Target Wide Areas in South Lebanon

Intense “Israeli” Raids Target Wide Areas in South Lebanon

27 days ago
Sheikh Qassem’s Full Speech on the Resistance and Liberation Day

Sheikh Qassem’s Full Speech on the Resistance and Liberation Day

27 days ago
Ceasefire Breached: Documenting “Israeli” Violations Since November 2024

Ceasefire Breached: Documenting “Israeli” Violations Since November 2024

28 days ago
Hezbollah Condemns ’Israeli’ Aggression on Yemen and Reaffirms Support for Gaza and Regional Resistance

Hezbollah Condemns ’Israeli’ Aggression on Yemen and Reaffirms Support for Gaza and Regional Resistance

29 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 06:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot