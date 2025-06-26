- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Intense “Israeli” Raids Target Wide Areas in South Lebanon
By Al-Ahed News
On Thursday night, “Israeli” occupation warplanes launched a series of intense airstrikes targeting various areas across South Lebanon. The strikes initially focused on the Iqlim al-Tuffah region, specifically the Wadi al-Safa area, located between the towns of Kfarfila, Sarba and Ain Qana.
The raids also struck the town of Qaaqaiyat Al-Snobar, coinciding with heavy “Israeli” drone activity over the Al-Zahrani area, which witnessed unprecedented aerial movement carried out in complete silence.
The airstrikes continued, with two raids hitting the Rihan Hills in Jezzine and another targeting the Al-Jabbour area in the town of Kfarhounah, amid ongoing drone flights across South Lebanon.
The series of raids concluded with two of the most intense strikes reported, targeting the village of Bnaafoul in the Sidon district—in yet another blatant violation of Lebanese sovereignty.
Comments
- Related News