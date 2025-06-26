Europe Confronts ’Israel’ Over Gaza, but Action Still Remains Stalled

By Staff, Agencies

European discontent with "Israel's" war on Gaza is intensifying, as some of its closest allies issue increasingly sharp public rebukes. Yet, despite the mounting frustration, decisive action remains elusive.

A report by The Washington Post highlights how Europe’s tone has shifted, though implementation of punitive measures continues to lag behind the rhetoric.

A key turning point came when German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reacting to an "Israeli" strike on a Gaza school sheltering civilians, declared that the civilian toll could “no longer be justified”.

In an uncharacteristically pointed statement, Merz warned "Israel" not to take steps that “its best friends are no longer willing to accept.

”The comments marked a rare break from Germany’s longstanding policy of near-unconditional support for "Israel".

In its most serious institutional move yet, the European Union has launched a review of its trade relations with "Israel".

Pushed by the Netherlands and backed by a growing majority of the 27 member states, the review is aimed at assessing whether "Israel's" actions in Gaza violate human rights provisions embedded in the EU-"Israel" trade agreement.

Even European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, known for her historically strong support of "Israel", called the latest phase of the offensive “abhorrent".

Meanwhile, countries like Spain are calling for a full suspension of trade ties, and others are distancing themselves from the most visible consequences of the Israeli war on Gaza.

While European pressure on "Israel" continues to grow publicly, officials admit privately that meaningful punitive action remains politically challenging.

The bloc’s internal divisions, between pro-"Israel" countries such as Hungary and staunchly pro-Palestinian ones like Ireland, remain a barrier to consensus.