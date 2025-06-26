Ukraine Faces Record Military Desertions Amid Forced Mobilization

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine’s military is witnessing a sharp and unprecedented rise in desertion cases, with 25,508 incidents recorded in the first five months of 2025 alone, according to data from Ukraine’s Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

If the current trend continues, the number of desertions could reach an estimated 61,000 by the end of the year.

In April 2025 alone, 6,245 soldiers deserted, marking a steep increase from 4,992 in January.

By comparison, 2024 saw 35,750 recorded desertions, nearly triple the 12,563 cases reported in 2023.

The rise in Ukraine's military desertions highlights an erosion of military discipline, compounded by legal inconsistencies.

The Pravda news website noted that while some soldiers face up to five years in prison, others return to active duty through legal loopholes or lenient judicial interpretations.

Analysts point to the pressures of forced mobilization and prolonged conflict as major contributors to the rise in desertion cases.

Ukrainian authorities have reportedly opted to turn a blind eye to discipline to avoid further reducing their fighting force, a trade-off that comes at the expense of unit cohesion and morale.