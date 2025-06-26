Iran Calls on ECO States to Formulate Free Trade Regulations

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has underscored the need to define the framework and regulations for free trade among the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states.

“The formulation of free trade regulations is a necessity, and the members of the organization must trade with each other in a friendly atmosphere and on the basis of free trade regulations,” he told ECO Secretary Asad Majeed Khan in Dushanbe on Friday.

Aref pointed to some ECO member countries being landlocked, emphasizing that Iran is ready to provide them access to high seas.

Iran has also made significant achievements in cutting-edge technologies in recent years, which it can generously offer to the ECO member countries, he added.

Areft underscored the significance of cyber-technology and cyberspace as well as potential cyber threats to ECO members, indicating Iran's readiness to transfer its experiences in this field and help improve cyberspace security.

Iran, the vice president said, will dispatch a high-level delegation to the forthcoming 17th ECO summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan on July 3 and 4.

Aref said a broad agenda aimed at convergence and solidarity of member states, and resolution of their existing disputes should be taken into consideration.

“We believe that member countries should have a serious and friendly presence, not a competitive one, in order to attain ECO's goals.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to host expert and specialized ministerial meetings of the Economic Cooperation Organization,” he added.

For his part, Khan pointed to Iran's emphasis on the principle of good neighborliness among the ECO members and the importance of inspiring member states to strive for the welfare of regional governments and nations.

“Iran, as one of the founders of ECO, plays a prominent role in strengthening convergence and solidarity among its member countries,” he stated.

The ECO, whose members are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, promotes regional trade and economic development.