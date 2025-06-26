Please Wait...

One Chinese Shipyard Outbuilt Entire US Industry Since WWII in One Yr.

folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 27 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United States is falling behind in the global race to build and sustain war-fighting capability, according to a detailed report by The Wall Street Journal.

While US administrations have long recognized the dual threat posed by China’s military growth and economic dominance, America’s own defense manufacturing capacity has withered.

China, by contrast, has emerged as the world’s most formidable military-industrial engine, outproducing, outbuilding, and outscaling its strategic rival.

Modern warfare is increasingly shaped by industrial throughput.

The Wall Street Journal highlighted conflicts like the war in Ukraine reveal that success hinges not only on tactics or technology but on the ability to manufacture drones, artillery shells, armored vehicles, and logistics support at scale.

In the 1940s, the US overwhelmed its enemies by producing faster and more efficiently than anyone else.

Today, it can no longer match the pace of wartime output that once defined its global dominance.

According to the Journal, a single Chinese shipbuilder in 2024 produced more commercial tonnage than the entire US shipbuilding industry has since the end of World War II.

