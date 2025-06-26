Please Wait...

Putin-Zelensky-Trump Summit Doable if Istanbul Talks Succeed: Kremlin

folder_openRussia access_time 27 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

Talks about preparing contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky depend entirely on the success of ongoing negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, the Kremlin announced on Friday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that such high-level contacts would only be considered if “a result is achieved” through direct talks.

Peskov stated that high-level talks between Putin, Trump, and Zelensky can only happen after a direct agreement is reached between the two countries involved.

He emphasized that Putin remains open to such engagements in principle.

Peskov confirmed that the Russian delegation is en route to Istanbul to participate in a second round of direct negotiations with Ukrainian representatives.

Talks are set to resume Monday morning, continuing efforts to bring an end to the ongoing conflict.

The diplomat confirmed that Russia will not disclose details of its draft memorandum on the Ukrainian settlement ahead of the upcoming negotiations.

