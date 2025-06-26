- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
’Israeli’ Airstrikes Hit Syria’s West, Kill One Civilian and Wound Three Amid Ongoing Attacks
By Staff, Agencies
"Israeli" warplanes have carried out fresh airstrikes on former Syrian army positions in the western provinces of Latakia and Tartus, killing at least one civilian and injuring three others.
The attacks are part of a broader campaign targeting Syria’s military infrastructure following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024.
According to the UK-based so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights [SOHR], a series of early Saturday raids struck the 107th Brigade in the countryside of Jableh, near Latakia. The site was reportedly a weapons storage facility containing surface-to-surface and surface-to-sea missiles.
Additional strikes targeted al-Shamiyah barracks along the Al-Qasr Road in Latakia, and multiple military installations in the Mina Al-Bayda port area. In Tartus, "Israeli" jets bombed a former special forces facility, as well as sites in the al-Wuhaib industrial zone and Al-Balata barracks.
The full extent of the damage and any additional casualties remain unknown at this time.
These strikes are the latest in a series of ongoing "Israeli" operations against Syrian military infrastructure since militant factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham toppled Assad’s government on December 8, 2024.
"Israel" has been widely criticized for violating the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria and for taking advantage of the country’s instability to pursue land gains. The United Nations has condemned "Israeli" actions in Syria, including repeated airstrikes and violations in and around the UN-patrolled buffer zone established under the ceasefire pact.
Despite international outcry, "Israeli" strikes continue to target Syrian territory, drawing sharp criticism for escalating tensions and undermining regional stability. The US has not issued an official response to the latest incidents.
Comments
- Related News